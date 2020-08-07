‘He’s really, really hungry and really eager to get back on the field’: A closer look at Akiem Hicks and the Bears defensive line in 2020

As the Chicago Bears conduct an unusual training camp in Lake Forest, the Tribune is taking a look at each position group. This is a look at the defensive line.
Biggest offseason developments: Nose tackle Eddie Goldman opted out of the season with a designation as high risk for complications from COVID-19. … Nick Williams left to sign a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions. … The Bears signed veteran John Jenkins to a one-year deal.
What to like
There’s a lot to like about the Bears getting Akiem Hicks back after he missed 11 games last season, most of those with an elbow injury.
The ninth-year NFL veteran brings the nasty factor to the defense, and his absence was felt in 2019, when the unit totaled 32 sacks and 10 interceptions. That was down from 50 sacks and 27 interceptions in 2018.
“You can’t replace him on the field,” Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. “Certainly, we’re different when he’s out there playing at a high level than when he’s not.
“He’s really, really hungry and really eager to get back on the field and be with his brothers out there competing and playing.”
In 2018, when Hicks was a Pro Bowl selection for the first time in his career, he had 7 1/2 sacks, 55 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, five passes defended and three forced fumbles. He recorded one sack, 10 tackles and five quarterback hits in his four games in 2019.
Defensive line coach Jay Rodgers said Hicks, 30, is motivated to make up for the time he missed last year — and the Bears are eager to add him to the mix.
“He creates a lot of problems for a lot of people,” Rodgers said. “He’s a mismatch for a lot of guards and centers and sometimes tackles as well. And those are the things that elevate your front — guys like him who are able to just dominate at his spot.”
Bilal Nichols and Roy Robertson-Harris also are looking for more in 2020.
Nichols broke his right hand in the second game of 2019, missed three games and then had to play with a cast on his hand. He had two quarterback hits, 27 tackles and no sacks in 13 games. Rodgers said Nichols has “lofty goals” as he enters his third season.
Robertson-Harris had 2 1/2 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 30 tackles in his third season. Rodgers said he is looking for more consistency, pointing to Robertson-Harris’ production in September games against the Packers and Vikings as the kind of performances he wants to see.
“How do we get that kind of production for the course of the season?” Rodgers said. “It’s just being able to understand that you are having production because of the work that you put in from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint. It’s just about putting it together back to back to back to back for a full 16-game season. Those are sometimes hard things to do overnight.
“With expectation, you have to be able to block out all the positive things people are saying and the negative things people are saying and just go out there and do what you do because he’s shown the ability to perform at a high level.”
Biggest question: Can the Bears make up for the absence of Eddie Goldman?
Eddie Goldman, 26, made the “painful” decision not to play this season because he is at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.
General manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy said the Bears fully support Goldman’s decision. Jay Rodgers said he hopes to keep Goldman involved in some way with the team this season, as much as the rules allow and Goldman wants to.
But they all know it will be difficult to replace the 6-foot-3, 318-pound Goldman, who started all but two games over the last three seasons and has been a key player in the run defense.
Before Goldman’s decision came to light, Rodgers called him “a premier nose tackle in the NFL.” And he detailed why he thinks that Thursday.
“He has very good foot speed, which puts him in position to win blocks,” Rodgers said. “Now he’s got very good upper-body strength and he stays in really good balance. Those are things that Eddie’s been really good at. And because of all those traits, he’s always in a dominant position. So when he takes on blocks, he’s able to get off blocks.
“There are some guys on our team that do some things that Eddie does just as well; they just haven’t done it in that position for as long. Eddie’s been the anchor point in the middle for five years now. Through experience, you learn. Eddie didn’t just arrive in his first year and have all that ability. He learned how to play the game. We’ve got some guys who are getting more experience in those positions and are learning to play the nose position at a high level.”
Pace pointed to Roy Robertson-Harris, Bilal Nichols and veterans John Jenkins and Brent Urban as important depth to help make up for Goldman’s absence. Rodgers said they have trained Nichols, Jenkins and Abdullah Anderson at nose tackle and are training Urban there now.
“And then you factor in Jay Rodgers, who I think is an outstanding coach, it gives us a lot of confidence with that position,” Pace said. “And then we are always looking at ways to improve our team and our roster. There (are) a lot of avenues for us to do that. It doesn’t mean it has to be right now. But there will be opportunities ahead of us as well.”
Fresh face
John Jenkins begins his eighth NFL season with an opportunity in front of him with Goldman out.
After starting his career with the Saints, the 6-foot-3, 327-pound defensive tackle played one season with the Bears in 2017, followed by a season each with the Giants and Dolphins. He played in all 16 games and started five last year in Miami with 34 tackles and a sack.
The Bears signed Jenkins after the departure of Nick Williams, who had a career season in his fifth in the league. Rodgers said he had a good experience with Jenkins and kept an eye on him after he left the Bears.
“He has size,” Rodgers said. “He has length. He has power. He’s got really good foot speed. He loves to play the game. And he’s very coachable.”
The Bears placed Jenkins on the COVID-19/reserve list soon after he reported to Halas Hall, meaning he had either contracted the virus or been around someone who had. But he was cleared to return to team facilities four days later.
You should know
Roy Robertson-Harris, 27, is back as a restricted free agent this season on a $3.26 million deal. He’s in a contract year and looking to produce for a nice payday in 2021.
He told the Tribune earlier this month that the virtual offseason, which he spent in Houston, wasn’t difficult.
“With (defensive coordinator) Chuck (Pagano) coming back, we’re running the same defense, so we were learning from the stuff we did the previous year and just trying to improve, looking at the good and the bad,” Robertson-Harris said.
“I just need to continue to produce on the field and continue to help do whatever I can to contribute to the team’s success. I am excited to play with this defense, and we’ve got new guys coming to the team. I think we are going to continue to grow and continue to bond with each other and learn from each other.”
Quote of note
“He’s going to be ready to go. I mean, he has told that to me. He has told that to numerous people. He has a chip on his shoulder for the time that he missed last year. I trust that.” — Jay Rodgers on Akiem Hicks’ mindset returning from injury
Big number: 23
Sacks for Akiem Hicks over his first three seasons with the Bears (2016-18). He also forced five fumbles in that span.
