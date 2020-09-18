Here's a look at all the NFL players who have had ties to the Decatur area

Vern Mullen, end, Taylorville

Mullen first played with the Canton Bulldogs in 1923, leading the team to the NFL Championship. He then played for the Chicago Bears from 1924-1926, then played for the Chicago Cardinals and Postville Maroons to finish his career in 1927.

Chuck Dressen, quarterback, Decatur

Before he was one of the “Boys of Summer,” Dressen — who played at St. Teresa before the school had sports — was a spark for the A.E. Staley Co. to get into big-time baseball and football.

Dressen was the starting quarterback for the Decatur Staleys in 1919, but lost his job to the players George Halas brought in the following year. After taking 1921 off, Dressen returned to the NFL in 1922 with Racine as its starting quarterback. But he played in just one game the following season, and turned to baseball full time in 1924. He played nine seasons in the majors, then became a coach and manager for much of the next 32 years. He won a World Series title as a player for Brooklyn in 1933, then as a coach for the Yankees in 1947 and a coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1959.