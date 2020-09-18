Here's a look at all the NFL players who have had ties to the Decatur area

More than 2.5 million youth strap on a helmet and play football every year, but only a select few — about .09 percent — ever make it to the National Football League.
A large majority of the players from Illinois to make the NFL are — naturally — from in and around the state's biggest city, Chicago. But Central Illinois has a long connection to the NFL, dating back to the Decatur Staleys, who would eventually become the Chicago Bears.
Here's a list of all the players with connections to the Herald & Review area who have played in the NFL:
Brit Miller, fullback, Eisenhower
Miller was a standout at quarterback, running back and linebacker during his high school career with the Panthers. At Illinois, he became a four-year starter at linebacker and was All-Big Ten as a senior in 2008.
Miller was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers and later played in the NFL at fullback for the St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
Dante Ridgeway, wide receiver, MacArthur
Ridgeway had 1,400 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns while at MacArthur, and also a school-record 24 interceptions, then went on to set the school records at Ball State for catches (238) and yards (3,030).
Ridgeway was selected in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He spent time with the Rams, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints, catching two passes for 26 yards in eight games for the Jets in 2005.
Fred Wakefield, defensive end, Tuscola
The 6-foot-8 Wakefield attracted the attention of Illinois with his performance with the Warriors at linebacker, then at Illinois turned his 220-pound frame into 280 pounds.
Wakefield wasn’t drafted, but signed with Arizona and immediately worked into the starting lineup. He was a starter for two seasons for the Cardinals, returning an interception for a touchdown as a rookie. He posted 6 ½ sacks in three seasons, but after an injury he switched to right tackle in his fourth year and tight end his fifth — he caught two passes for 24 yards. He finished his career playing defensive end in Oakland.
James Whitley, defensive back, Norview High (Virginia)
Whitley was a star on both sides of the ball in Norfolk, Virginia, where he moved from Decatur. He played four seasons at Michigan, where he had 145 tackles, 42 assists and 6 interceptions.
Whitley wasn’t drafted, but played in 25 games for the Rams and Packers, recording 30 tackles in 25 games from 2002-04.
Ron Ferrari, linebacker Moweaqua
Ferrari was a standout linebacker at Moweaqua, but didn’t stand out to major colleges and ended up at Lake Land College in Mattoon, which didn’t have football. He became a walk-on at Illinois and worked his way into the lineup.
Ferrari was drafted in the seventh round of the 1982 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he played for five seasons. Ferrari played in 68 games, recording 4 sacks, and was part of the 49ers’ Super Bowl XIX championship team in 1985.
Jeff Gossett, punter, Charleston
Gossett was a star quarterback for the Trojans and went on to play at his hometown college at Eastern Illinois, where he was a punter and also a star on the Panthers’ baseball team.
Gossett was drafted by the New York Mets in baseball and played two seasons in the minors before trying his hand at the NFL. He punted for Kansas City, Cleveland, two USFL teams and Houston before signing with the Raiders in 1988. He was with the Raiders until 1996, making the Pro Bowl in 1991.
Jeff Query, wide receiver, Maroa-Forsyth
After skipping football for two years, Query returned to the Trojans and led them to a second-place finish in Class 2A in 1984. He played football and ran track at Millikin, becoming the Big Blue’s all-time yardage leader after choosing the Division III schools over Division I opportunities.
Query was the first player from Millikin ever taken in the NFL Draft — he was taken in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers. Considered the fastest player in the league in 1989 — his rookie season — and 1990, Query had 141 catches for 1,865 yards and 11 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Packers, Cincinnati and Washington.
Terry Miller, linebacker, Arcola
Miller was a feared player at Arcola, where he played guard, quarterback and running back. Also a star in basketball and track, Miller chose football and played at Illinois — though he also competed in basketball and track at various times during his time at Illinois. On the football team, he was a starting linebacker, was named to the All Big 10 team on defense as a senior, and is still one of the leaders for career interceptions by a linebacker.
Miller was taken by Detroit in the eighth round of the 1968 NFL Draft. He played in 41 games for Detroit and St. Louis, starting 10.
Rick Duncan, punter, Mattoon
Duncan was a standout kicker at Mattoon, then played at East Montana in college.
In 1967, Duncan was signed by the Bears, but later released. He landed with Denver as a kicker that season, making 2 of 5 field goals attempted and all three extra points. He played for Philadelphia in 1968 and Detroit in 1969, punting eight times for a 38.1 yards average.
Dick Klein, tackle, Danville Schlarman
A Pana native, Klein attended Schlarman as a junior and senior, where his size (6-4, 250 pounds) drew the attention of the University of Georgia. But after one season, Klein left Georgia, joined the Navy and fought in the Korean War. He returned to college at the University of Iowa, where he played both right tackle and defensive tackle and was a teammate of Alex Karras.
After an All-American junior season, Klein left Iowa and joined the Chicago Bears. Klein was a starter at right tackle for the Bears in 1959, then went to Dallas. In 1960, Klein switched to defensive tackle and made a Pro Bowl for the Boston Patriots in 1962. He switched back to right tackle the following year and played two years for Oakland.
Sam Tidmore, linebacker, John Adams (Ohio)
Born in Decatur, Tidmore moved to Ohio and went to Ohio State, where he caught a total of four passes for 56 yards in three seasons.
But the Cleveland Browns saw something and picked Tidmore in the sixth round of the 1962 NFL Draft. Playing on the same team as Jim Brown, Tidmore played in 18 games in two seasons with the Browns.
Ray Fisher, defensive tackle, Charleston
Fisher played football and track at Eastern State in high school. He earned a scholarship to Eastern Illinois, where he was in football track and wrestling. He was a three-year starter at defensive tackle in football, then played football from 1956 to 1958 with the Marine Corps.
Fisher was signed as an undrafted free agent by Pittsburgh in 1959. He played one season for the Steelers, starting all 12 games he played at defensive tackle, though he played on offense as well.
Herb Siegert, guard, Pana
After beginning his college playing career at Illinois Wesleyan, Siegert served in World War II for the Marines. After his service, Siegert played at the University of Illinois, where he helped lead a win against UCLA in the Rose Bowl in 1947. He was team captain and All-American in 1948.
Siegert was picked in the 18th round of the 1949 NFL Draft, by Washington. He played in 36 games in three seasons, notching two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
Wayne Siegert, tackle, Pana
Siegert followed his brother Herb as the anchor of the offensive line at Illinois.
Signed by Washington out of college, Siegert played four games for the New York Yanks in 1951.
Walt Fedora, fullback, Decatur
After the Staleys left Decatur, there weren’t any pro players from the city until Fedora. His fierce running stood out at Decatur and then at George Washington University. He served in the Navy in World War II.
Fedora played in eight games for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1942 as a running back and kick returner.
George Corbett, running back, Arthur
Corbett dominated the field at Millikin, leading the Big Blue to a 24-4-2 record during his time there.
After graduating from Millikin, Corbett was signed by the Chicago Bears. He was a backup to Red Grange for much of his seven seasons with the Bears, from 1932-38, and a roommate of Bronco Nagurski. During that time, Corbett rushed for 425 yards and had 250 yards receiving. He scored two touchdowns.
Lloyd Burdick, tackle, Chicago Morgan Park
Burdick, who was born in Assumption, attended the University of Illinois and was a standout in football, wrestling and track, in which he set the discus record.
Burdick played in 22 games, starting 19, for the Chicago Bears in two seasons fro 1931-32 — he was part of the team’s NFL Championship in 1932. He played in 10 games, starting nine, for the Cincinnati Reds in 1933.
Andy King, guard, Lincoln
At 6-5, 280 pounds, King was a standout on both sides of the line for the Railers. King earned all-conference at tackle in 2001 for Illinois State.
King wasn’t drafted, but he signed with the St. Louis Rams in 2001 and quickly earned the nickname “Killer” while moving up the depth chart at both the guard and tackle positions. He played six games in a backup role in 2002 and 2003.
Tony Semple, guard, Lincoln
Semple never played on a winning team at Lincoln, but — as a pass-catching tight end/defensive end — still managed to land a scholarship at Memphis State. In his four seasons, Semple bulked up from 220 to 280 pounds and was drafted in the fifth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
With the Lions, Semple emerged as a long-snapper and worked himself into a spot starter’s role, then became the starter at left guard in 1999. He played eight total seasons, appearing in 112 games with 47 starts. He blocked for Barry Sanders in the final four seasons of his career, including Sanders’ 2000-yard season in 1997.
Charlie Huneke, tackle, Springfield Cathedral
Huneke was born in Lincoln but graduated from Springfield Cathedral. He bounced around to some different colleges, including Wyoming, and also served in the Marine Corps.
From 1946-48, Huneke played a season-and-a-half for the Chicago Rockets and a season-and-a-half for the Brooklyn Dodgers — playing 29 games at tackle on both sides of the ball.
Pete Scott, offensive line, MacArthur
Scott was a key to MacArthur's success of the mid-1980s and went on to start as a junior and senior on the line for Missouri. Though Scott wasn't drafted, he was signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns. But he was cut before the start of the season.
Vern Mullen, end, Taylorville
Mullen went to college at both the University of Illinois and West Virginia Wesleyan, also running track at Illinois.
Mullen first played with the Canton Bulldogs in 1923, leading the team to the NFL Championship. He then played for the Chicago Bears from 1924-1926, then played for the Chicago Cardinals and Postville Maroons to finish his career in 1927.
Chuck Dressen, quarterback, Decatur
Before he was one of the “Boys of Summer,” Dressen — who played at St. Teresa before the school had sports — was a spark for the A.E. Staley Co. to get into big-time baseball and football.
Dressen was the starting quarterback for the Decatur Staleys in 1919, but lost his job to the players George Halas brought in the following year. After taking 1921 off, Dressen returned to the NFL in 1922 with Racine as its starting quarterback. But he played in just one game the following season, and turned to baseball full time in 1924. He played nine seasons in the majors, then became a coach and manager for much of the next 32 years. He won a World Series title as a player for Brooklyn in 1933, then as a coach for the Yankees in 1947 and a coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1959.
Sid Gepford, halfback, Decatur
A Decatur High graduate, Gepford went on to play halfback and and quarterback at Millikin.
After a scandal in which Gepford and a teammate joined the Decatur Staleys to help defeat Taylorville, Gepford joined the Staleys full time, playing quarterback and halfback in 1920. In 1923, while playing for Bethany College, Gepford suffered a concussion and committed suicide a year later.
Lennie High, end, Bement
A three-sport athlete at Bement, High played both baseball and football at Eastern Illinois and played in EIU’s first homecoming game.
After college, High took a job in the syrup house at the A.E. Staley factory. In September 1920, he tried out for the Decatur Staleys football team and in the opening game on Oct. 3 against the Moline Tractors, High subbed in for George Halas at right end. That was the only game he played.
Roy Adkins, guard, Bement
Like his Millikin teammate Gepford, Adkins joined the Decatur Staleys to help beat Taylorville, then played the rest of the season with the team.
Dick Reichle, end, Beason
After high school Reichle attended Lincoln College and later the University of Illinois, but his college career was interrupted by a year in the Navy. He played football for Navy, leading them to the Rose Bowl in 1919, then the next year played for the Illini football team.
But out of college, Reichle became a Major League Baseball player. He played 164 minor league games and 128 MLB games for the Boston Red Sox, batting .257 with a home run — off Yankees great Waite Hoyt. The next year, though, he switched gears and played in six games with the 1923 Milwaukee Badgers of the NFL. He was a second-team selection to the 1923 All-Pro Team at right end.
John Miller, fullback, Clinton
Miller was a star at Notre Dame on both sides of the ball, with his play the key in wins against Army and Nebraka. He played one game for the Dayton Triangles in 1921.
Vic Menefee, end, Sioux City, Iowa
A Clinton native, Menefee played in college at Morningside and was with the Rock Island Independents for two games in 1921.
Vern Thomas, end, Wataga
Thomas didn’t play football in college, but played 10 games for the Rochester Jeffersons in 1920.
