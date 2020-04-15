Here's a quick preview of the Chicago Bears ahead of next week's NFL draft

43. CHICAGO (8-8)

OUTLOOK: Bears have two second-round picks at 43 and 50 overall, and don't have another one until fifth round. They have seven selections in all, none in first round for the second straight year, having sent them to Oakland in Khalil Mack trade prior to 2018 season. Bears brought in Graham, hoping he can regain Pro Bowl form, and Foles to compete with Trubisky for starting job. But they need more playmakers on offense and help on line. Trade for Foles shouldn't stop them from drafting another quarterback, either. On defense, Bears figure to have fierce pass rush with Quinn joining Mack on outside, though they could use some youth at linebacker. They also need cornerback, safety to complement stars Kyle Fuller, Eddie Jackson.