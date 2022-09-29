After five lopsided wins, the playoffs start early for Maroa-Forsyth against Stanford Olympia

MAROA — The playoffs start this week for Maroa-Forsyth football.

In the Trojans' first five games this season, their opponents had a 4-19 record. Their last three victories have come against winless teams.

But all that changes on Friday when Maroa, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 2A, hosts Stanford Olympia (3-2) in their first matchup as Sangamo Conference rivals. Olympia joined the Sangamo this season, replacing Virden North Mac, which joined the South Central Conference.

Maroa (5-0) then faces Williamsville (5-0), New Berlin (3-2) and Athens (4-1) in the buildup to the playoffs.

"I think so far we are playing really good. We are going to be challenged the next couple of games and we have to come out and see how we are doing. I think we will be fine," junior receiver Zayn Giles said. "We are ready for the challenge. It is going to be a lot different playing these tougher teams. It will be like the playoffs when we play Williamsville and Athens."

The Maroa offense has been taking advantage of those opposing defenses this season, averaging 54.6 points. There isn't one singular standout on offense, with production spread across the talented group, including at quarterback.

Quarterbacks Kaiden Maurer (61-for-84, 896 yards, eight TDs) and Jack Horve (30-for-44, 488 yards, four TDs) have combined for 1,384 yards passing and 12 TDs.

"They are doing a great job and a combined 1,300 yards passing, I think most teams would take that," Trojans head coach Josh Jostes said. "(Having two quarterbacks) allows Kaiden to get out into space and Jack, as a senior, deserves a shot. They have both been playing really well right now and we have a lot of stuff up our sleeve with them that we haven't had to show yet."

Senior Jacob Blunck has the rushing yardage lead with 255 yards but Aiden Riser has 13 touchdowns. Blunck is second in receiving with 278 yards and three scores, behind junior Zayn Giles, who has 347 yards.

"They kind of told me in the beginning that Aiden and I were going to be splitting time back there," Blunck said. "If we want to run it down their throats, we will go with Riser and when we get to the edge, we will have him lead block and me in the backfield. When we want to punch it in, Aiden's the guy we go to."

For Jostes, it is a mathematical calculation as to which back is going to pound it across the goal line.

"Aiden is the horse and Jacob is our fastest kid and he is our home run guy," Jostes said. "When we get down to the end zone, Jacob is our 150-pound guy and Aiden is 195 pounds, so it is simple mathematics and physics that are going to take over there."

Giles spent time at quarterback on JV but is finding himself with a much larger role this season.

"Zayn is doing a great job," Jostes said. "He's now figuring out that he is a really good football player and he gets better every week."

Giles enjoys the benefits of having two quarterbacks to catch passes from and feels the transition between Maurer and Horve is seamless.

"It is the same both ways and Kaiden and Jack are both great quarterbacks," Giles said. "We get to put Kaiden at wide receiver sometimes and we get a lot of versatility from that. Jack has a really good arm and is very accurate."

Williamsville and Maroa are the last remaining undefeated Sangamo teams — they sit a game ahead of Athens.

"Williamsville has 28 seniors and 99 players (on their roster) so we are outmatched, outnumbered, out-everything. Hopefully we will be able to find some heart and some creativity," Jostes said. "Our kids don't back down. We will come out swinging the best we can.

"I know they are excited to play Olympia with them being a new opponent and the biggest school in our league. I don't think they are looking past them. Our kids have practiced hard all year and they are ready for a challenge. Now it gets good."