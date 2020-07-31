How has the layout of Halas Hall changed? And what will be different at practices? The Bears Infection Control Officer details all the COVID-19 changes

What do players need to do each day before they can enter Halas Hall?

Safety protocol each day begins as soon as players wake up.

They must take their temperature twice, and it must be 100.4 degrees or lower. They then log into a Bears app to take a four-question screening test. If they pass both of those screens, they will receive a color-coded day pass and can travel to Halas Hall.

Upon parking in their designated spot at the facility, players go to the BioReference Laboratories trailer on Halas Hall property. The trailer has five testing bays where officials can administer PCR and antibodies tests. The testing process takes five to 10 minutes per player, and Bears tests are sent to a lab in Minnesota that is supposed to deliver results within 24 hours.

The NFL is mandating tests every day for the first two weeks. If a team’s positivity rate is below 5% after those two weeks, testing will move to every other day thereafter during training camp, as long as the rate remains below 5%.

After testing, players go through a touchless entry into the team facility.