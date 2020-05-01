How the Bears are conducting their virtual offseason program: ‘We’ll stay positive through it all,’ coach Matt Nagy says

The Bears posted a clip on Twitter this week of Nagy talking to a Zoom call of 126 people and stressing the need to adapt to new circumstances. Nagy used last week to get his players accustomed to how they were going to operate their virtual meetings and is ramping up the football content of the meetings this week. He also wants to be sure they find ways to instill a good team culture from afar.

“There’s X’s and O’s going on right now in the virtual meetings, but we’re also going to be really big on the group discussions on different types of topics,” Nagy said. “Whether it’s just life in general, whether it’s meet and greet and having these guys going into different meeting rooms, it’s team building.”

Before the coronavirus shutdown, Bears coaches were scheduled to greet the rookies at Halas Hall for a minicamp May 8-10. They will hold the camp the same three days but online, and Nagy must figure out how to introduce them to a new team and level of football through those meetings.

“It's going to be important that the coaches do a good job through their computers of having everybody introduce who they are,” Nagy said. “It's certainly different -- you're not sitting side by side and having conversations -- but they'll adjust. And then we'll readjust when we get to training camp.”