'I already have the keg': Central Illinois Chiefs, 49ers fans ready for Super Bowl

“They were called ‘Yell-leaders,’” Yielding said. “He’s still involved with the cheerleading team.”

Yielding moved to Illinois from Kansas City in the fourth grade. It’s one thing to root for a team in the city you’re from, or that has close ties to an NFL team — like Decatur with the Bears — but it’s another to follow a team hundreds of miles away. And while both the Chiefs and 49ers have been among the most successful franchises in recent history, neither has won a Super Bowl since the 49ers in 1995. The Chiefs, in particular, have had their share of painful postseason moments.

“They would always have good regular seasons, but choke in the playoffs,” Garcia said. “But I stuck with them.”

Yielding said those disappointments have driven her to irrational behavior.

“I’ve cried many times,” Yielding said. “I have a Chiefs flag that hangs outside my house. But if I’m watching and they’re losing, I’ll take the flag down and stop watching the game. I did that last week and they came back. I get a little of anxiety during the games, and that’s how I deal with it.”