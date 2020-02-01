'I already have the keg': Central Illinois Chiefs, 49ers fans ready for Super Bowl

Aldo Garcia and Chris Kite both fell under the spell of the 1980s San Francisco 49ers.
Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, John Taylor, Roger Craig, Ronnie Lott — there was a lot to like.
Kite, 35, of Maroa, became a 49ers fan watching those teams and remains one to this day. He’ll be rooting them on when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.
“Growing up, they were the team of the 80s and early 90s,” Kite said. “I loved them.”
Kite's favorite was Rice, but Garcia, 38, of Arcola, loved Montana. And when Montana was traded to Kansas City in 1993, Garcia’s fandom followed him.
“He was my guy,” Garcia said. “I’m a QB guy. He’s who made the 49ers great. Then the Chiefs got Marcus Allen that year, too … I just really liked watching those guys play.
“Then … the colors, the team, the emblem … they grew on me and I never looked back.”
Christi Yielding, 45, of Humbolt was born wearing those colors, and that emblem was part of her childhood growing up in Kansas City, where her uncle — Scott Alexander — was a part of the Chiefs’ male cheerleading squad (yes, they had male cheerleaders).
“They were called ‘Yell-leaders,’” Yielding said. “He’s still involved with the cheerleading team.”
Yielding moved to Illinois from Kansas City in the fourth grade. It’s one thing to root for a team in the city you’re from, or that has close ties to an NFL team — like Decatur with the Bears — but it’s another to follow a team hundreds of miles away. And while both the Chiefs and 49ers have been among the most successful franchises in recent history, neither has won a Super Bowl since the 49ers in 1995. The Chiefs, in particular, have had their share of painful postseason moments.
“They would always have good regular seasons, but choke in the playoffs,” Garcia said. “But I stuck with them.”
Yielding said those disappointments have driven her to irrational behavior.
“I’ve cried many times,” Yielding said. “I have a Chiefs flag that hangs outside my house. But if I’m watching and they’re losing, I’ll take the flag down and stop watching the game. I did that last week and they came back. I get a little of anxiety during the games, and that’s how I deal with it.”
Garcia was feeling so anxious about the AFC title game, he and his wife, Blanca Garcia, decided the day before to drive to Kansas City for the game.
You have free articles remaining.
“To watch your team make the Super Bowl … you may not get that opportunity again,” Garcia said.
This was actually the second straight year Garcia had driven to Kansas City to see the Chiefs play in the AFC Championship. In 2019, the Chiefs hosted the New England Patriots.
“I left on Sunday morning and got there in the first quarter, but they were sold out,” Garcia said. “I just went to a nearby bar and watched it there.”
The Chiefs lost that game 37-31. This year, both he and the Chiefs were better prepared.
“We left on Saturday, and I purchased the tickets before we left,” Garcia said, laughing. “That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Kite wasn’t at the NFC Championship game, but he’s traveled the country through the years watching the 49ers.
“I go every year to at least one game — this year it was Week 1 in Tampa,” Kite said. “I’ve been to Chicago, Indy, Tennessee … I went to St. Louis all the time when the 49ers were in their division.”
Garcia, Kite and Yielding all wish they could afford tickets to go the Super Bowl — they start at $4,608 on SeatGeek — though Garcia is holding out hope.
“I’m not the wealthiest guy in the world, and it’s $4,500 for nose-bleeds, so I’m not going unless some sort of miracle happens,” Garcia said. “I’m planning a get-together at my house with family — I’m not a bar scene type of guy.”
Yielding said she’s hosting a party in her garage — a couple Chiefs fans, but also some Packers fans.
“We were really hoping it would be Packers vs. Chiefs,” she said.
Kite is also having a gathering, but it’s 49ers fans only.
“There’s a guy I went to high school with in Maroa, and some guys I went to college with in Lincoln,” Kite said. “I’m calling off work that night. I already have the keg.”
PHOTOS: Looking back at the Decatur roots of the Chicago Bears
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR