Is that a hotel room inside Hard Rock Stadium? For this fan, it’s a Super Bowl sleepover.

Five years later, and the contest has taken off. With Miami, Courtyard wanted to go bigger and better. It’s the biggest suite yet, and partnerships give the room a real hotel feel.

“Now we’ve got the food and the cocktails, the beverages,” Dail said. “We’ve got a Microsoft Xbox in there. We’ve got some Bose stuff. There’s a little Alexa thing on the nightstand.”

That’s not all.

“There will be some surprises, I’m told, that Super Bowl Sunday,” said former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, who works in the team’s front office.

When asked about the surprises, a smiling Marino quipped, “I could share it but then I might have to hurt you.”

Marino had clearly been sworn to secrecy. Dail obviously had not.

“Maybe one of their favorite NFL quarterbacks will come in to greet them or they’ll have breakfast with coffee and in walks a wide receiver,” he said.

Ammon, of course, will just be happy to be there. She had previously attended only one NFL game. And while her beloved New Orleans Saints didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this time, the California resident wasn’t shy about who she’ll be cheering for on Feb. 2.

“I had a huge Raiders and Niners influence growing up in my household so I’m now rooting for the Niners.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0