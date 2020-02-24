Joe Starkey: Gluttonous NFL poised to reward mediocrity, disregard player health

First this: NFL players have talked plenty tough about an expanded regular season, saying it would be nothing less than an assault on their short- and long-term health.

Some have indicated that an extra game would be a non-starter in these CBA negotiations, that they would choose to preserve what’s left of their battered bodies rather than succumb to the league’s latest bribe, and how dare the league even ask.

I was gullible enough to believe them, and maybe they’ll surprise me — and everyone else — by remaining true to their conviction. Maybe they’ll reject a CBA proposal that includes a 17th game. And maybe I’ll marry Jennifer Aniston (not that I’m looking to get out of my current marriage, which grows more blissful by the millisecond).

Money is the issue here. Isn’t it always? The players stand to make a bunch more of it if they agree to more games, and who can’t appreciate that? Players at the lower end of the scale would be especially eager to vote yes. Awesome. Do it. Just don’t ever talk about your health again, because you will have sold your bodies for a buck.

Don’t talk about it three weeks from now. Don’t talk about it 30 years from now, when you can’t walk.

If you don’t care about your bodies, why should we?