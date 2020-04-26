Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler getting divorced after 7 years of marriage
Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler getting divorced after 7 years of marriage

In this July 2, 2011, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, left, and his wife Kristin Cavallari watch the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox. Reality TV star Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Cutler are getting divorced.

 Brian Kersey, Associated Press

CHICAGO — Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced.

Cavallari announced Sunday in an Instagram post that the couple are breaking up after after seven years of marriage and a decade together.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” she wrote in a post accompanied by a photo of the two walking with their arms around each other.

Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Chicago and Miami. He was with the Bears from 2009-2016.

Cavallari gained fame on the series “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” which debuted in 2004. Her E! Network series “Very Cavallari” following her life and marriage premiered in 2018.

Cavallari and Cutler have three young children -- two sons and a daughter.

