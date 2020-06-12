MacArthur, Eisenhower allowed to begin voluntary workouts on Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — On Friday, MacArthur and Eisenhower High Schools received the green light to begin voluntary workouts, according to Decatur Public Schools Athletic Coordinator Joe Caputo.

Though other schools in Macon County, including Mount Zion and Maroa-Forsyth, began voluntary workouts at the beginning of the week, DPS schools had been waiting for approval before beginning. Eisenhower football coach Steve Thompson said the team will begin workouts on Monday.

"The few days isn't going to make that big a difference on what's going on," Thompson said. "We're all just in basically a conditioning phase of this anyway to get our kids back acclimated before we actually start any team activities."

Members of the DPS administration along with internal health and services staff and the Macon County Health Department reviewed and approved the plan on operating workouts on Friday, Caputo said.

Though some high school and college athletes have spent the days since the COVID-19 pandemic shut sports down in mid-March finding creative ways to stay in shape, Thompson is operating under the baseline assumption that players haven't been working out.

It's easier, he said, to start from the beginning.