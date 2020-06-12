You are the owner of this article.
MacArthur, Eisenhower allowed to begin voluntary workouts on Monday
MacArthur, Eisenhower allowed to begin voluntary workouts on Monday

Eisenhower practice 1

Eisenhower football players practice last season. MacArthur and Eisenhower teams got the green light to begin strength and conditioning practices on Monday. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — On Friday, MacArthur and Eisenhower High Schools received the green light to begin voluntary workouts, according to Decatur Public Schools Athletic Coordinator Joe Caputo.

Though other schools in Macon County, including Mount Zion and Maroa-Forsyth, began voluntary workouts at the beginning of the week, DPS schools had been waiting for approval before beginning. Eisenhower football coach Steve Thompson said the team will begin workouts on Monday.

"The few days isn't going to make that big a difference on what's going on," Thompson said. "We're all just in basically a conditioning phase of this anyway to get our kids back acclimated before we actually start any team activities."

Members of the DPS administration along with internal health and services staff and the Macon County Health Department reviewed and approved the plan on operating workouts on Friday, Caputo said. 

Though some high school and college athletes have spent the days since the COVID-19 pandemic shut sports down in mid-March finding creative ways to stay in shape, Thompson is operating under the baseline assumption that players haven't been working out.

It's easier, he said, to start from the beginning.

"We're just going to start it from the basics of nobody has been working to this point and go from there," Thompson said, "that's probably our best course."

"They're all, like everybody else, excited to get back to doing a little bit of something and return a little more to normal," Thompson said.

Steve Thompson Mug

Thompson

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

