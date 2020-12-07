Matt Nagy says he hasn't talked with Chicago Bears ownership about his job status as rumblings about change grow louder

We totally understand where things are at and the frustration," Nagy said. "But I think that's where just communicating as to where we're at, what we have in front of us and how we need to finish, that's the only thing that we can do. And that's exactly what our job is to do and that's why we're here right now is to do that."

Nagy spoke highly of the communication he has had with George McCaskey, Phillips and Pace in the three years since Pace hired him to replace John Fox. And Nagy said the communication with Pace has become stronger as they try to figure out how to pull the Bears out of their losing streak.

"When I have those conversations with Ted and with George, I just appreciate them being able to understand from my end the things that we're going through and how we do it," Nagy said. "And then for me to be able to listen from their end what they see because that's just so important to understand and hear that and be able to work through the pros and the cons that we talked about.