Mitch Trubisky vs. Nick Foles is ‘an open competition’ to be the Bears starting QB. Plus 3 more things we learned from Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy

“You have the physical evaluation of the player and he’s a guy obviously we know well,” Pace said. “But then you have the fit for our offense and within our scheme. And I just think there were a lot of discussions on how to best maximize Jimmy Graham in this offense. ... And we’re all really excited about him being a Bear and how we’re going to maximize him.”

Added Matt Nagy: “You have to be able to look at this with an ability to see ‘How could he’ or ‘How does he’ fit into what we want to do. So there’s a lot more to that than just looking at numbers with the stats you see and where he’s at. He’s obviously had a hell of a career. But with that, he’s also grown older.

“Yet at the same time when you look at the stuff that he’s doing when he’s not catching the football or maybe when he’s not making a block but you see him within the play doing something you like, you then visualize what you can do with him and with conceptually what you do how it fits. That’s the exciting part, just understanding the knowledge he has for the game. He’s very, very motivated right now. Which I love. And so it’s just a fit for us.”

4. The Bears are confident they have upgraded their pass rush.

Out goes Leonard Floyd, in comes Robert Quinn.