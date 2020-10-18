Nick Foles, stingy defense lead Bears past Panthers 23-16

ROUGH START

The Panthers' struggles started from the opening kickoff, where they were flagged for an illegal block.

Mike Davis then lost a yard on the first carry, Bridgewater was sacked at the Carolina 1 and then intercepted by Tashaun Gipson on third down. That set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Foles to rookie tight end Cole Kmet to give the Bears a 7-0 lead.

“We got knocked off course from the opening kickoff and it was like we never got back on track,” Bridgewater said. "This game can humble you. It’s good for us and we can learn from it.”

SPECIAL MOMENT

Kmet's first NFL touchdown was extra special because his mother was among the 5,240 fans in attendance, with spectators limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He knew she was on her way to see his sister, who's attending school in Florida, and he landed her a ticket — not knowing for sure if she would make it. But she flew to Charlotte on Sunday morning.

“I saw her up there," said Kmet, who had one catch for 12 yards coming into the game. "She was waving like a mad woman up there in pregame. I found her and gave her a little wave. She was pumped up.”

UP TEMPO