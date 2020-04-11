Pressure points: Why the Bears believe Robert Quinn’s finishing touch can elevate their defense

“My agent was just relaying some messages,” he explained, “and I really couldn’t make up my mind. So I had to do it the honest way. … You’ve just got to figure out the pros and cons, talk to your agent and flip a coin. Hopefully the powers above lead you in the right direction.”

Quinn was asked directly whether he really went to his change jar to finalize the move.

“That’s how it came down to the final decision,” he replied. “It was still pretty tough. I mean basically that’s what it boiled down to is a coin flip. The Bears were on the right side of it. I don’t regret it. … The powers above always do things in a funny way. I’m going to Chicago for a reason.”

Quinn will have as many coins as he could ever need going forward. The five-year deal the Bears gave him last month includes $30 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $70 million by the end of 2024.

For the Bears, it’s a calculated investment and a belief that Quinn’s productivity last season will carry forward into 2020 and beyond.

Quinn said he is more than eager to join an already established defense and began rattling off the list of new teammates he can’t wait to play with. Mack, Hicks, Kyle Fuller, Eddie Goldman, Danny Trevathan.