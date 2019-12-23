Bears have plenty to fix as disappointing season winds down

And with a first-and-goal in the third quarter, the Bears came away empty-handed when Trubisky's fourth-down pass to Robinson in the left side of the end zone got broken up by Charvarius Ward.

Now, instead of gearing up for a playoff run, the Bears hope to avoid finishing with a losing record for the fifth time in six years when they close the season at Minnesota.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's embarrassing to us, it's embarrassing to the fans," Khalil Mack said. "Ultimately it's unacceptable."

WHAT'S WORKING: There wasn't much that worked against the Chiefs. And the result was their most lopsided loss in Nagy's two seasons.

WHAT NEEDS HELP: The Bears obviously need to fix an offense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL. That starts with getting more out of Trubisky after an inconsistent third season. But the problems extend to the line, run game, tight end spot and a lack of playmakers other than Robinson.

STOCK UP: Kicker Eddy Piñeiro. He appears to be finishing an inconsistent year on a stronger note after enduring a midseason slump. He is 7 for 7 on field goals the past five games, including a 46-yarder against the Chiefs, after missing 4 of 7 the previous four weeks. Piñeiro made 9 of 10 in the first six games.