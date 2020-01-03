Bears make Eddie Jackson the NFL's highest-paid safety with a 4-year, $58.4 million contract extension

His production was down in 2019, in part because offenses tried to stay away from his play-making abilities, but he still was named to his second straight Pro Bowl. He had two interceptions — both on desperation throws at the end of games against the Lions and Vikings — five passes defensed, a forced fumble, 60 tackles and five tackles for a loss.

He didn’t have a touchdown for the first time in his three seasons and told the Tribune in November that it was “getting stressful” as he waited out a big-play drought.

“I feel like I’m still playing well,” Jackson said then. “But I’m one of my biggest critics. Just trying to get in more positions to make plays, if that makes any sense. But it’s a different system with different things (involved). So you’ve just got to buy in and control what you can control. Just dominate my square and my man. Whatever I’m in, I’ve just got to dominate that.”

He wasn’t the only Bears player to see a dip in numbers this season under new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano. The Bears went from 36 takeaways in 2018 to 19 in 2019. Even with that regression, the Bears still held opponents to 18.6 points per game and gave up just 40 passing plays of 20 or more yards, tied for third best in the NFL.