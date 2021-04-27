Column: Once again, quarterback is the storyline of the offseason — and NFL draft — for the Chicago Bears

Every offseason there is a storyline, Ryan Pace said Tuesday morning, and when it comes to the Chicago Bears, that usually leads back to the quarterback.
The general manager held his media availability two days prior to the start of the seventh draft he will lead at Halas Hall and attention is back on the position.
“Every day there’s a different turn,” Pace said.
There have been plenty of twists already this offseason. Unexpectedly, the Bears were thrown into the mix for the Russell Wilson sweepstakes by his agent. A deal did not materialize before the team turned the focus to free agency and Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton, eventually signing the latter to a one-year contract.
Another turn came last month when the San Francisco 49ers paid a big price — the 12th overall pick, two future first-round picks and a third-rounder — to move up to No. 3 in a deal with the Miami Dolphins.
“We could have sat there at 12 and waited to see which one came to us and I think whichever one did, if one did, we think there’s five (quarterbacks),” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told San Francisco media on Monday. “If one came to us at 12, I think that could have looked really good and you don’t have to worry about that stuff. Everyone thinks you did it right, but we made a decision in this process that we felt we needed to get a starting quarterback this year and add that to our team.
“We wanted to dictate it. We also were worried maybe the one we ended up wanting doesn’t fall to 12. Why don’t we move up there to a spot where we can take the best look at everyone? We’ll get the one that, after putting in a lot of work and do everything, we feel we’re going to get the one that’s best for us.”
The Bears figure to add a quarterback to a depth chart that begins with Dalton and ends with Nick Foles. Whether that means an expensive trade up in Round 1, a modest move up if one of the top five quarterbacks begins to fall or an option in Rounds 2 or 3 remains to be seen.
The Bears are believed to have explored trade-up options and the best they probably can do is get one spot behind the 49ers at No. 3 if they can execute a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, who are believed to be open to offers. After that, the Detroit Lions at No. 7 and the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 are potential trade-out spots.
The Bears won’t have quite the selection the 49ers will after the Jacksonville Jaguars presumably select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 and the New York Jets go for BYU’s Zach Wilson at No. 2. So Pace and coach Matt Nagy have to ask themselves how comfortable they are with potentially having the fourth or fifth quarterback drafted when they’re in a situation needing to reboot the position after a four-year run with Mitch Trubisky.
The Niners almost certainly will choose between Alabama’s Mac Jones, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Ohio State’s Justin Fields, and after that, two of the group will remain with the Bears, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team and potentially others lurking that could be motivated to move for a quarterback.
“To be honest, the depth, the totality of that group, it is deep this year,” said Pace on the four-year anniversary of trading up with San Francisco to grab Trubisky at No. 2 in 2017. “And they’re all different. Every team is going to evaluate each one of these players different, no different than any position.”
If the Bears truly believe in depth at the position beyond the five expected to be selected in Round 1 — or if trading up is too costly or they lose out on their preferred option — they have to pivot to the next cluster of quarterbacks, a group that includes Florida’s Kyle Trask, Stanford’s Davis Mills and Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond. It could require a trade-up in Round 2 from No. 52 if the Bears don’t want to risk missing out on one.
In that scenario, Pace could add help at another position of need in Round 1 — wide receiver, offensive tackle or cornerback — and even consider a trade back if he finds a trade partner.
Pace has traded up in each of the last five drafts and eight times in six years, moving up in Round 1 for outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and Trubisky. He’s moved up in Round 2 for wide receiver Anthony Miller and in Round 3 for running back David Montgomery. The Bears are without a fourth-round selection this year after trading up to select outside linebacker Trevis Gipson a year ago.
It’s that aggressive track record — and the team’s predicament having two journeymen quarterbacks on the roster — that make the Bears a team others are keeping a close eye on for a potentially seismic move Thursday.
Pace wasn’t about to tip his hand when speaking in the most general terms about what could be a draft that defines not only his immediate future but that of the coaching staff as well.
The 49ers’ move was a big turn in the quarterback landscape this offseason. Will the Bears follow suit or do they really like a quarterback in the second tier? It’s the storyline of the offseason.