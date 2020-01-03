Dan Wiederer: Bears need to find the next Ryan Tannehill — not the next Drew Brees

But for how long? If his play remains erratic, if his development stalls again, if his maddening inconsistency continues, won't the Bears be forced to make a Titans-like change? And isn't it mandatory that Pace prepares for that possibility, as much as he doesn't want it to happen?

Shouldn't he already be brainstorming possibilities for free agency, the draft or even a trade?

"The quarterback room is critical," Pace acknowledged this week. "It's important for us. We're always going to try to make it better. But as far as who it is and what we're going to do, we're not there yet."

OK. Fair enough.

We all should know far more about the Bears' motives and visions by the last week of March. Once free agency heats up and Pace takes his money to the flea market and his pencil to the "QB2" line on the depth chart, the Bears will be left to explain the role and expectations for their 2020 backup. And the identity of that player almost certainly will hint at just how long a leash the team is willing to give Trubisky.

(Suggestion: Research the Titans' plan of attack.)

Immediately after trading for Tannehill, Robinson emphasized that Mariota was still the undisputed starter and that the message had been clearly conveyed to Tannehill.