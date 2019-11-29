Dan Wiederer: Mitch Trubisky to Anthony Miller – repeat; two big plays spark a needed Bears win

You can see why Nagy might want to dial those two big completions up. Rewind. Repeat. Rewind. Repeat.

For a Bears offense that has had no shortage of migraine-inducing struggles this season, those two plays offer a glimpse of true promise with a third-year quarterback and a second-year receiver in sync in critical moments of a game-winning fourth-quarter drive. This was undeniable evidence of growth.

Beyond that, with those plays producing clutch third-down conversions way, way beyond the sticks, the Bears also found a valuable reminder. On third-and-4 and third-and-5, there's nothing wrong with rolling the dice if the situation allows it.

Said Trubisky: "In those situations — third-and-5, third-and-4 — the defense is usually trying to just play around the sticks, trying to not give up 4 yards, not give up 5. Our O-line did a great job of protecting. And when you have man coverage, it allows the receiver a little more time to separate. Anthony made two huge catches. ... That just gives you that sense of belief that we have to go down and finish."

Added Miller: "I'm telling Coach, 'Bring it on.' Every time a ball comes my way, I want another one. I'm a dog. I feel like the rest of my guys are dogs. But you need to feed the dogs, man, for them to be happy."