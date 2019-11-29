Dan Wiederer: Mitch Trubisky to Anthony Miller – repeat; two big plays spark a needed Bears win

The Bears' charter flight from Detroit to Chicago is always a quick one, about an hour or so in the air. But if coach Matt Nagy wanted the ultimate feel-good experience returning home from Thursday's 24-20 win at Ford Field, he would have spent his time in first class with his tablet on his tray table rewatching two of the day's most significant and promising plays.
Rewind. Repeat. Rewind. Repeat.
Over and over again.
The Bears were trailing in the fourth quarter. To a floundering last-place Lions team that had to start an undrafted rookie third-stringer named David Blough at quarterback. The way this season has gone, most of Chicago seemed headed for a severe case of indigestion well before the city's turkeys had come out of the oven.
But then the Bears' final offensive drive happened. Those two big plays happened. Mitch Trubisky to Anthony Miller happened.
Twice.
Third-and-4 from the Bears 16-yard line with less than six minutes remaining. Miller got man coverage against Lions cornerback Justin Coleman and perfected his corner route. Trubisky got time from his offensive line and threw a pretty deep ball. The result: the Bears' biggest play of the afternoon, both in yardage and significance.
Thirty-five yards. First down. Adrenaline surge.
"We dialed it up for him," Trubisky said. "We like Anthony on corners. And he ran a great route."
Four plays later? On third-and-5 from the Lions 34? Again Miller got man coverage against Coleman. Again Trubisky got time. This time the ball went deep down the right sideline. It may have been an even better throw and an even better catch.
Thirty-two yards. First down. Adrenaline surge.
"He beat his guy," Trubisky said. "It's my job to get him the ball."
That completion set up David Montgomery's 3-yard touchdown catch with 2:17 to play, which punctuated a game-winning 90-yard touchdown drive on the road.
"You could feel the energy in the huddle," Miller said. "The O-line, the receivers, Mitch. Everybody was yelling at each other like, 'Let's go! We've got to get this! No matter what!' And that's what we did."
You can see why Nagy might want to dial those two big completions up. Rewind. Repeat. Rewind. Repeat.
You have free articles remaining.
For a Bears offense that has had no shortage of migraine-inducing struggles this season, those two plays offer a glimpse of true promise with a third-year quarterback and a second-year receiver in sync in critical moments of a game-winning fourth-quarter drive. This was undeniable evidence of growth.
Beyond that, with those plays producing clutch third-down conversions way, way beyond the sticks, the Bears also found a valuable reminder. On third-and-4 and third-and-5, there's nothing wrong with rolling the dice if the situation allows it.
Said Trubisky: "In those situations — third-and-5, third-and-4 — the defense is usually trying to just play around the sticks, trying to not give up 4 yards, not give up 5. Our O-line did a great job of protecting. And when you have man coverage, it allows the receiver a little more time to separate. Anthony made two huge catches. ... That just gives you that sense of belief that we have to go down and finish."
Added Miller: "I'm telling Coach, 'Bring it on.' Every time a ball comes my way, I want another one. I'm a dog. I feel like the rest of my guys are dogs. But you need to feed the dogs, man, for them to be happy."
No wonder Nagy was feeling so enlivened after Thursday's win, wanting to believe this vexing season had perhaps hit a turning point. The Bears coach admitted he finished his postgame locker-room talk by dropping one of his trademark "Boom!" yells. And then another one. And another. And another.
The energy spike within the entire team was easy to detect.
"It felt very authentic," Nagy said. "It felt very real."
The Bears' 419 yards of offense _ easily a season high _ included nine Trubisky-to-Miller completions for 140 yards. Over the last two games, Miller has made 15 grabs for 217 yards, emerging as the big-play performer he is supposed to be.
Miller's talent and ambition have never been in question. But his reliability as a route runner has been spotty at times and his errors have added up. Even Sunday, he dropped a first-half pass that was initially ruled a fumble. At halftime, Miller was angry at himself.
"That was one of the worst first halves I've had since I've been in the league," he said. "That stuff has to be corrected first."
In a season in which his production has lagged and his patience has been tested, Miller took a moment in the locker room before the second half to say a prayer.
"I was just telling God, 'Use me like you made me,'" he said. "And he did."
With the game on the line, Miller was given two big opportunities and made two clutch catches. That's a big deal for a second-year receiver whose long-term potential remains obvious. After the win, veteran Allen Robinson praised Miller's fire.
"It's his competitive nature," Robinson said. "He's going out there making plays, making tough catches. And he's bouncing back and showing that resilience. That's the most underrated thing when it comes to football."
It would be premature to proclaim that Miller has suddenly found his groove and that that will, in turn, help trigger a major growth spurt in Trubisky and the Bears offense. It also would be impractical to believe that a .500 Bears team that took advantage of a soft November schedule still could make a serious charge at a playoff berth.
But on Thanksgiving, Trubisky and Miller offered signs of hope and a flurry of big plays, none bigger than the two long completions on the winning drive.
Said Trubisky: "I think we're just hungry at this point to continue to get that feeling that you feel after you win."
Dan Wiederer covers the Bears and other sports for the Chicago Tribune. Follow him on Twitter: @danwiederer