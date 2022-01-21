Flaten: I learned some life lessons from becoming a Green Bay Packers shareholder

In my life, I’ve been known to shoot my mouth off at just the wrong time.

I don’t think of myself as too much of a loudmouth, but I’ve lived through moments of saying something rude about someone and having a “They're standing right behind me, aren’t they?” moment more frequently than I would like to admit.

My big mouth got me in trouble again this holiday season — I nearly ruined the giving of a heartfelt gift.

During football season, I typically call my parents, who live up in Wisconsin, during halftime of the Packers game. “How about them Packers?” is typically how my dad answers the call and we talk about the first half and important topics such as how much snow needs to be shoveled off the driveway or when is mom making the fruit cakes this year?

Back around Thanksgiving, when Aaron Rodgers was avoiding the "jab" and I was comparing his fall from my admiration to Brett Favre’s, the usual call to my parents led me to a rant about the Packers' stock sale.

This year’s stock offering was the sixth time in franchise history that they have done such a sale — 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997 and 2011.

The first three times, the stock sale literally saved the Packers from bankruptcy and that major influx of cash to save the team hasn’t been needed since.

The last two stock offerings were for improvements to Lambeau Field and, specifically, 2021’s money is earmarked for concession stands renovation and new digital video scoreboards. Not exactly projects that get the blood pumping like saving your favorite franchise from not existing.

In my rant, I believe the term “glorified Go Fund Me campaign” may have been used, and I ripped into the idiots paying $300 for a piece of paper they could get framed.

Flash forward more than a month later when my family was going to celebrate our Christmas holiday. The Packers were playing that day and so I threw on the Packers jersey my parents gave me two Christmases ago. They were happy to see me wear it — as all parents are when their kid appreciates a gift — but I wouldn’t know until later how big a deal that decision of wardrobe would be.

As the gift opening was winding down, my dad handed me a large envelope-shaped present. After ripping it open, I was greeted with an envelope that had the message “The Legacy is Yours" across the front.

Immediately, I knew what this was and, like a flash, my mind went back to that day in November and my big mouth flapping.

This time, no words came from my mouth.

Little did I know that the week earlier, my dad, unsure how fast the Packers shares were going to sell, was waiting online to purchase one for his son. I still get a pain in my stomach thinking about how my parents must have felt when we hung up the phone that day of the rant.

Maybe it was parental intuition that they knew I was speaking more out of emotion and disappointment than how I really felt, or maybe they thought that their kid might just be a jerk. Either way, deciding to put on that Packers jersey that day went a long way to making things feel right.

Inside was a letter from Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, and my certificate making me the owner of one share of Packers common stock — I'm one of about 360,000 owners of the team.

In that millisecond, when I went from fan to owner, everything changed. It’s really hard to explain, other than I honestly feel differently about my favorite team.

Before, in those halftime calls, I really didn't want to bring up Rodgers (or the “R-word” as he's known). But now, I'm drawing up my sternly worded message to send head coach Matt LaFleur about a decision to punt on fourth-and-three on my new stationary marked "From the desk of Green Bay Packers stockholder Matthew Flaten." My passion for the team has been rekindled.

In truth, this doesn't give me any power, which is a good thing. I won’t receive any dividends and I can’t resell the stock. I do get to go to Lambeau Field this summer to take part in a shareholders meeting, where I get to vote on the members of the board of directors.

Owning it also voids my ability to look down on anyone buying an NFT or investing in Bitcoin. It is $300 for a piece of paper and a lifetime of memories, which don't have a price.

Now excuse me while I head to Michaels to check out some frames.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

