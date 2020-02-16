How a 17-game NFL season can it happen — and what’s the next step

After a long training camp practice last summer, Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks took a few minutes to consider an extension to the NFL regular season. At that time, chatter around the league centered around a possible 18-game schedule with the idea of adding games seeming more and more like a when, not if, situation.

And while Hicks vowed to be open-minded about whatever was ahead, he also emphasized that any decision to lengthen the season needed to be thoroughly analyzed under the appropriate microscope.

“Whatever is smart for the player,” Hicks said. “That’s where I come at this from. Look, this is the product, right? The players. We’re the product. With what we’re putting out on the field, you want guys to feel healthy. You want guys to be fast, to hit hard. You want all those things out of the game. And if going to a longer regular season doesn’t benefit that, then maybe we shouldn’t do it.

“But if that can be maintained through the entirety of the season, then it’s worth considering. Still, I always say you want to retain the game itself. And if the essence of the game doesn’t stay the same, then what’s the point? You’re just putting stuff on TV.”

Teammate Allen Robinson expressed his concerns about the physical toll of a longer schedule.