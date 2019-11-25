Rich Campbell: Bears, Trubisky missed their chance to shred the Giants' dreadful secondary

There were familiar miscues. Center Cody Whitehair's hands-to-the-face penalty negated a season-long 60-yard completion to receiver Allen Robinson. Wide-open tight end Ben Braunecker dropped a potential 29-yard touchdown.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"None of that's intentional; it's not because of effort," Nagy said. "So you've got to regroup. We want to be a little bit better in the red zone. And then the other part of it, too, which is obvious, is just the communication part of getting in and out (of the huddle). We had to use those two timeouts for two different reasons. But we know that. We want to get better at it."

Of course, after 11 games, it's too late. The Bears have been at this long enough that they should be better by now. Repeated stumbles because of personnel groupings and alignments — processes the Bears fully control — are the hallmark of a bad team.

To that end, there were few revelations Sunday.

Trubisky's first interception followed Braunecker's drop, leaving the Bears with no points when they had multiple plays to score.

The pick resulted from a miscommunication with Robinson, specifically how Robinson tried to attack middle linebacker Alec Ogletree on a route over the middle on third-and-9 from the Giants' 14-yard line.