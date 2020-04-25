Tight end Cole Kmet ready to play for hometown Chicago Bears

"You're always, I think, looking at supply and demand," Pace said. "You know what positions thin out fast."

Kmet grew up about 45 miles northwest of Soldier Field in suburban Lake Barrington and starred in football and baseball for St. Viator High School. The White Sox showed interest in drafting him out of high school and had him work out at their ballpark. But he opted to play both sports at Notre Dame, where he ultimately focused on football.

With the Bears, he will get to work with one of this generation's most accomplished tight ends in Jimmy Graham. Chicago signed the veteran, hoping the five-time Pro Bowl pick can regain the form that made him a star for New Orleans and Seattle before getting released by Green Bay.

Kmet said he models his game after Rob Gronkowski. Either way, the Bears are banking on big things.

"Yeah I know they've been looking for a tight end to fit in the room and stuff," Kmet said. "And I know they just signed Jimmy, and I think I'm a little different type of player than Jimmy in terms of how I play and how I can be used."

Johnson fills a void in the secondary where the Bears are looking to complement Kyle Fuller.