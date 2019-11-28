Trubisky’s 3rd TD pass lifts Bears to win over Lions

Trubisky had an 18-yard TD pass to rookie tight end Jesper Horsted to make it 17-all late in the third quarter.

Trubisky finished 29 of 38 with three TDs, matching a season high he also equaled in a win over Detroit earlier this month, for 338 yards and an interception. He got off to a strong start with a 10-yard pass to Allen Robinson and closed the game well enough for Chicago to score more than 20 points for the first time in more than a month.

Blough was 22 of 38 for 280 yards with two TDs and an interception.

SHOW GOES ON

Brothers Osborne, a country music duo, performed at halftime and the show did not go as planned. Fans were asked to turn on the flashlights on their mobile phones when the lights were turned off at Ford Field. After the lights dimmed, the indoor stadium was illuminated again before going dark following an awkward delay.

The technical difficulties led to the musical artists being on the field longer than expected, forcing players to warm up behind and around an elaborate stage.