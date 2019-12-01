Watson throws 3 TDs, catches another as Texans top Patriots

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson threw three touchdown passes and had the first TD reception of his career, and the Houston Texans frustrated Tom Brady in a 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Texans coach and former Patriots assistant Bill O'Brien got his first win in six tries against New England coach Bill Belichick. It was Houston's second win over the Patriots and first since Jan. 3, 2010.

Watson had 234 yards passing and threw touchdown passes of 14, 13, and 35 yards as Houston (8-4) built a 21-3 lead against New England's vaunted defense.

Brady completed two of his three TD passes in the final 4 minutes to pull within six. A Patriots (10-2) player got a hand on Jake Bailey's onside kick attempt with 50 seconds remaining, but the ball bounced out of bounds.

James White had a 12-yard reception for New England's first touchdown late in the third quarter, but Watson grabbed the first reception of his career on a flip from DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play with about 10 minutes left to make it 28-9.

Watson took the snap and handed off to Duke Johnson, and he gave the ball to Hopkins on a reverse to the right. Hopkins tossed to Watson on an option near the sideline, and Watson dived into the end zone for a 6-yard score.