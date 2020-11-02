Wims' punch, ejection part of another tough third quarter for Chicago Bears

Each team touched the ball in overtime before the Saints drove down the field for the winning score. Alvin Kamara's 20-yard run helped set up Lutz's fourth field goal, a 34-yarder with 1:36 remaining that handed the Bears their second straight loss.

"This is a tough one to lose, but at the end of the day I believe the people in this organization are going to coach us the right way, in a positive way and move forward," Foles said. "Because there were good things tonight and we were very close."

The third quarter took a turn for the worse for Chicago with a pair of penalties on its first drive, a delay-of-game call on third-and-4, and a false start on Cordarrelle Patterson on a punt attempt. Foles also was sacked by Malcolm Jenkins in between the flags.

Deonte Harris returned the punt 42 yards to the Bears 16. But the Saints stalled, leading to Lutz's tying 27-yarder.

After Chicago took over, Foles passed to Allen Robinson for a 5-yard gain on first down. On the other side of the field, Wims walked up to Gardner-Johnson and threw two punches, leading to his ejection.

It was unclear what exactly led to the outburst by Wims, a third-year receiver who was selected by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. The 26-year-old Wims could be looking at a suspension by the NFL.