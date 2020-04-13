St. Louis was the XFL's smallest market, but its biggest producer

Biggest isn’t always best.
Just look at the XFL, for which huge markets didn’t translate into big interest. The league has shut down, apparently long-term, a victim of the coronavirus crisis that has brought daily life in much of the world to a near standstill. The league halted its campaign last month at what would have been the midpoint of a 10-game regular-season schedule, saying it planned to return next year. But on Friday it suspended operations, laid off employees and multiple reports said the XFL will not be back in 2021.
After a short ride that was much more football focused than the carnival act that was the first version of the XFL’s one-season disastrous run 19 years earlier, St. Louis will go down as the league’s biggest success story. Not only did the BattleHawks tie for the top spot in the Eastern Division, St. Louis led the league in arguably the two most critical off-field elements — attendance and television ratings. And it was by a substantial amount.
St. Louis is the nation’s 23rd-ranked market, the tiniest of the eight metropolitan areas in the XFL. Yet it was atop the league in average home crowd size, at 28,541. It also was No. 1 in television ratings, not only for the local teams’ five games but also for all 20 contests that were played leaguewide.
In all but one of the XFL’s five weekends of play, the BattleHawks out-drew the region’s other teams in TV viewership, and those clubs (Blues hockey as well as Missouri, St. Louis University and Illinois basketball) have been around for more than half a century. The only time the BattleHawks weren’t atop the list, they were No. 2.
Interestingly, Seattle — the nation’s No. 13 market and second-smallest in the XFL — was second in average home attendance as well as TV ratings for teams in their markets. At the bottom of the lists for average attendance, ratings for the home team and the league overall were the country’s top two cities — New York and Los Angeles.
St. Louis was the only XFL city without an NFL team, after the Rams were whisked out of town four years ago by owner Stan Kroenke — who ripped the city all the way to the club’s new home in Los Angeles. Fans in the abandoned market were frothing to demonstrate that St. Louis is a good football city, one that can support the sport. Had the season continued, a crowd projected as large as 50,000 was possible when the BattleHawks would have entertained Los Angeles on March 21. A large TV audience also was expected locally for Fox's telecast (KTVI, Channel 2).
National downturn
The XFL’s games were televised on networks of ESPN and Fox, and because of the coronavirus pandemic their officials were not being made available for interviews. But early in the season, Fox Sports’ Michael Mulvihil discussed on Twitter what would constitute acceptable ratings. Mulvihill is its ratings analyst and head of strategy.
“If you’re looking at XFL ratings I think it’s important to acknowledge the massive volume of sports programming that thrives on cable in the 1-2 (million) viewer range, or on broadcast in a 1-3 (million) range,” he said.
Here’s the breakdown of how the XFL performed nationally in TV viewership:
• The first week, three games were on broadcast networks (two on Fox, one on ABC) and each drew at least 3.29 million viewers. The contest on cable, ESPN, pulled 2.46 million. Those far exceeded Mulvihill’s cutoff numbers.
• As expected, viewership began to dip after the curiosity factor of the opening weekend of the upstart league had passed. In Week 2, the over-the-air audience dropped to average of 2.3 million, cable to 1.4 million. Those still were above the cutoff.
• It continued to decline each week, down to 1.5 million on broadcast television for Week 5, the finale, and 800,000 on cable. Those were headed toward the trouble area.
The XFL faced little major competition in its five weekends of play. Even NASCAR’s showcase event, the Daytona 500, wasn’t much of a factor. It was to be run on the Sunday of the XFL’s second weekend, but was suspended just 20 laps into the race because of rain. It was finished the next day, a Monday. Still, XFL viewership was sliding.
Then the league would have had a much more fierce battle for viewers in the second half of its planned 10-game season. To wit:
• There would have been three weekends of NCAA Tournament games.
• The final four weekends of the football league’s season would have overlapped with the start of baseball, and the last two weeks with the beginning of the NHL playoffs.
• The regular season would have wrapped up Sunday and gone head-to-head with the final round of the Masters, golf’s best-rated tournament. And that was Easter and the middle of Passover.
High spots
Nonetheless, there were a lot of positives for the XFL compared to its disastrous debut 19 years earlier. The quality of play, for the most part, was decent although it became obvious that some of the quarterbacks were lacking. The league’s quirky rules gained a lot of attention, as did in-game television interviews with players and coaches. And being able to see and hear the communication between the replay official and the referee was a highlight.
Although ESPN and Fox officials were not doing interviews, each outlet did issue a general statement about the foray into spring football.
“These are unprecedented times, so we certainly understand the challenges sports leagues are experiencing due to COVID-19,” a Fox Sports spokesperson said after the XFL shut down Friday, and indicated the company hasn’t given up on the possibility of the league coming back. “The XFL has been a valued partner for Fox Sports, and we look forward to working with the league office and its teams again once they return.”
ESPN provided a statement, attributed to senior vice president of programming Scott Guglielmino, before the league suspended its operations:
“Commissioner Oliver Luck and his team are great partners and we are encouraged by the results of the first XFL season. The quality of football was strong and fans across the country embraced the new league and how we presented the games on ABC and ESPN. We are already looking forward to next season.”
“Next season” is a big if. But if the XFL somehow resurfaces, or another spring pro football circuit emerges, it would seem to behoove that league to consider the two other cities recently jilted by the NFL — San Diego and Oakland. San Diego, at No. 29, is an even smaller market than St. Louis. And while Oakland is part of the sixth-ranked metropolitan area, which includes San Francisco and San Jose, it has its own identity.
As was proven by St. Louis, snubbed markets sure seem to have something to prove.
