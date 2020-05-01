'The weights don't lie': Area football players are training on their own to stay ready for the fall

"It's important for guys to get stronger and it's also important for our guys to be together. This is where we start building the culture and the relationships and the expectations," Etherton said. "It happens now in the spring and we build the foundation and it carries over into the summer and then the fall."

Summers, who helped lead the Braves to an undefeated regular season and an Apollo Conference title in his first year as a starter, continues to throw the football as much as possible and feels it is the key to improving his already formidable stat line of 1,949 yards passing and 24 touchdowns last season.

"I am following along with the workouts and staying on top of watching film, and anytime I can throw a football with someone in my family I do that," Summers said. "I believe for me it is more important than the weight training for my position in particular. It is something I always can improve on. My accuracy and timing, those are very important aspects of being a quarterback, and so when I go back there I think of it as an in-game scenario and let it rip."

Maroa still working