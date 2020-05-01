'The weights don't lie': Area football players are training on their own to stay ready for the fall

MOUNT ZION — Last spring, Ashton Summers was on the Mount Zion track team but never suited up for a competition. Instead, the football team's quarterback worked out with the team to stay in shape and continue his strength training to get a jump start on the football season.
This spring, Summers planned on doing track again but this time competing in the 100- and 200-meter sprint events before the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to all Illinois spring sports. Now, he and other football players all around Central Illinois are keeping the workouts going on their own, with some guidance from coaches, to stay ready for if and when football practices can resume.
"I think (the spring and summer workouts) are the base that the program is built on," Summers said. "If you aren't working hard in the weight room then it's not going to show on the field. If you are in there working hard, everyone is going to know it on Friday nights and I think that is one thing that we do great in.
"Every day after school we would have great attendance and the underclassmen bought into what we were doing and it's just a great way to bond with your teammates. If you want to be a good football team you have to have a good relationship with every player on the field."
This spring, those workouts aren't quite the same. Instead of the team pilling into the weight room, Braves coaches will send workouts to students and provide guidance as best they can from a distance.
"Some guys have their own weight sets at their house and we get sent workouts to do at home and it gives us choices on if we have a set at home or another workout if we don't have a set. The coaches always tell us that if we need help they are here to help," Summers said.
Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton is also the boys track and field coach. Half of his football roster was on the track team and in practices before things were shut down for the academic year.
"We usually have 20 to 25 that cross over and most of them won't compete but they will do it for the workouts," Etherton said. "So we are missing track season and then we are missing the lifting and we usually have our guys get together and throw when it warms up. Our quarterbacks and receivers will get together and they throw the football around and just be kids. We are missing that aspect."
Another aspect missing is the time spent together bonding as a team.
"It's important for guys to get stronger and it's also important for our guys to be together. This is where we start building the culture and the relationships and the expectations," Etherton said. "It happens now in the spring and we build the foundation and it carries over into the summer and then the fall."
Summers, who helped lead the Braves to an undefeated regular season and an Apollo Conference title in his first year as a starter, continues to throw the football as much as possible and feels it is the key to improving his already formidable stat line of 1,949 yards passing and 24 touchdowns last season.
"I am following along with the workouts and staying on top of watching film, and anytime I can throw a football with someone in my family I do that," Summers said. "I believe for me it is more important than the weight training for my position in particular. It is something I always can improve on. My accuracy and timing, those are very important aspects of being a quarterback, and so when I go back there I think of it as an in-game scenario and let it rip."
Maroa still working
Maroa-Forsyth junior running back Bryson Boes has used his spring down time to turn up the workouts and literally reshape his body, cutting his 40-yard dash time dramatically. Last season, Boes was a bruising runner for the Trojans, racking up 754 yards and 12 touchdowns and frequently dragging defenders with him down the field, but he could tell he was getting slower.
"At the end of the football season I was 240 pounds and today I weighed in at 201. My 40 time has dropped tremendously. I was running about a 4.9-5.0 last year and now I'm running a 4.64, so I have dropped it and my strength has not gone down," Boes said.
In previous seasons, the junior has played baseball in the spring but made the change to the track team to help with his fitness.
"I was choosing between baseball and track this season and I love baseball, but I was getting slower and slower and I didn't want to go backwards for football, so I skipped baseball for track this season," Boes said. "If I'm in any sport I will 100 percent compete and so I was doing the 100- and 60-yard dashes, and the shot put."
Like Etherton, Maroa-Forsyth football coach Josh Jostes is also the Trojans' boys track coach and he had a large turnout for the team this season. He and his staff have also been sending workouts to his players, and he has confidence that they will follow through with some hard work.
"We had 36 boys out for track so I'm pretty pleased with that," he said. "With our at-home workouts, I would say we were about 80 percent team attendance. Typically, our team is 80 percent on workouts and so that is good while not having the access to the equipment.
"I do trust our kids and I do trust our culture and our main kids understand that we have goals to achieve and just because no one is watching doesn't mean you can take it easy."
Starting quarterback Wade Jostes, Josh's son, is also making the most of his free time, which he normally doesn't have much of.
"Sports are pretty much my whole life and I go to the next sport in a continuous cycle," Wade said. "Having this big break is very weird and I really didn't know what to do with my time. I'm super ready to get back into the grind.
"(The training) is a huge part of our team's culture. Everyone knows that is why we are good every year is through the weight room. We are not the best group of athletes every year, we just work hard. Most of our kids make the most out of their abilities."
As he stays in contact with teammates through social media, Wade has been surprised by how teammates have stepped up when it wasn't required.
"One of the thing that has been kind of good from this is seeing the kids that have gone above and beyond," Wade said. "Normally, we have our schedule for team workouts so there isn't usually that much time for your own individual work, but we will see a bunch of kids run on their own and doing stuff that isn't mandatory and it is great to see."
Boes has grabbed the workout challenge with both hands and was recently named the Trojans' "Lifter of the Month" for the fourth time.
"The weights don't lie — that is what is on our wall in the weight room and it's true," Boes said. "You have to dedicate the time to get stronger and you either have the numbers or you don't.
"I don't really have a problem with the (training) grind. I love the grind. I'm getting up every morning so excited. It's insane. I love football to death and it's a passion for me. I look forward to doing the grind every single day. I'm so hyped for the season. I think about it every night and I'm definitely not the only one on the team that does."
