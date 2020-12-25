Top sports stories of 2020, No. 5: The strangest fall of all, with some football but not all

As the University of Illinois football team played football on the field at Memorial Stadium this past fall, high school fields sat empty.

The COVID-19 pandemic upended the fall sports schedule as we know it. The money-making machine of college football trudged forward through a bumpy season compete with cancellations and postponements — some with fans in attendance and in the case of the Big Ten, some without.

The Illinois High School Association didn't even venture into the land of fall football. After more than a few back-and-forth statements between the IHSA and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, most of the fall season was moved to the spring.