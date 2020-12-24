Top sports stories of 2020, No. 6: The strangest fall of all, with some football but not all

As the University of Illinois football team played football on the field at Memorial Stadium this past fall, high school fields sat empty.
The COVID-19 pandemic upended the fall sports schedule as we know it. The money-making machine of college football trudged forward through a bumpy season compete with cancellations and postponements — some with fans in attendance and in the case of the Big Ten, some without.
The Illinois High School Association didn't even venture into the land of fall football. After more than a few back-and-forth statements between the IHSA and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, most of the fall season was moved to the spring.
Let's start with the Big Ten and the University of Illinois. On Aug. 5, the conference announced a 10-game conference-only schedule to begin on Sept. 3 and the Illini began fall practice on Aug. 6. By Aug. 11, the conference had decided to postpone all fall sports, only to overturn that decision on Sept. 16. Daily testing for COVID-19 is now a commonplace in Big Ten programs. On Sept. 19, the conference announced a nine-game schedule and Illinois began padded practice on Sept. 30.
All the while conferences like the SEC and Big 12 continued to play through the season. Parents rallied outside of the Big Ten offices in Rosemont while players and coaches lobbied for a season. Ultimately, the conference pulled off a herky-jerky season that was scheduled for nine games though many teams were forced to miss games.
Meanwhile, on July 29 the IHSA announced football, volleyball and girls soccer were moved to the spring. No sports have been played in the IHSA since golf, tennis and cross country were able to play in the fall.
Parents, players and coaches of fall sports athletes rallied in Springfield and Chicago in an attempt to convince Pritzker to let them play, though the attempt was unsuccessful. Seasons are scheduled for March, but it remains to be seen when and if those games will be played.
