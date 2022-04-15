Tupper: Bears fans deserve a new domed stadium, even if it's in Arlington Heights

The NFL Draft is coming at the end of this month and the Chicago Bears are plotting changes with a new head coach and general manager.

That’s Xs and Os stuff.

The real, ground-shaking changes are being mapped out in the Bears’ boardroom, where ownership is not-to-subtly plotting a move from Chicago to a 300-plus acre plot of land that used to be home to the Arlington International Race Course.

Yep, the Bears look ready to experience life in the suburbs.

The Bears wouldn’t even be shopping in Arlington Heights had the City of Chicago understood what was at stake when they retrofitted Soldier Field with a modernized but open-air stadium that was widely panned as an architectural disaster once completed in 2003.

Chicago deserves what the city failed to deliver. They deserve a domed stadium suitable to host a Super Bowl, a Final Four and a college football national championship game. Such a venue would host concerts, big-time soccer events, Wrestlemania and maybe even the Chris Rock-Will Smith rematch.

Fans can linger in the parking lot on a snowy December if they choose, but they deserve the right to escape the frosty winter and peel off their parkas to watch three-plus hours of football played on dry turf with stable footing. Ice, slush and bitter winds would no longer be a part of the Bears’ game-watching experience.

The Arlington Heights site has the potential to deliver a “Bears World” setting complete with adjoining hotels, restaurants, bars and retail spaces, as well as sensible parking and tailgating options. And the Bears are clearly serious by hiring Manica Architecture, the same group that designed the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is shuffling her feet. The Bears are marching forward.

At first blush, some fans will say this can’t be the Chicago Bears if the home stadium isn’t even in Chicago. Nonsense. Those are still the New York Giants, even though their home games are played in another state (New Jersey). Those are still the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, even though SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood.

And the Dallas Cowboys? Not really in Dallas. Jerry Jones’ massive stadium sits in nearby Arlington, Texas.

We adjust.

All it takes is one Super Bowl run for people from Waukegan to Carbondale to claim the Chicago Bears as their own, regardless of their mailing address.

That, of course, is what has been missing. The Bears have gone since January of 1986 without winning a Super Bowl. And while that’s not a drought in the league of the Cubs (108 years, finally ending in 2016), it feels far too long.

The matriarch of the franchise, Virginia Halas McCaskey, will turn 100 next January. She’s an amazing woman who is at every home game and seems to attend most road games.

It would be nice if she could christen the Bears new Stadium in Arlington Heights but that might not be realistic considering how slowly a project of this magnitude takes to complete.

Regardless, Major Lightfoot says she’s still hopeful she can somehow convince the Bears to stick around. Trouble is, she doesn’t seem to have the negotiating chips to make it happen.

The Bears won’t spend the kind of money Jerry Jones did in constructing AT&T Stadium or the nearly $5 billion Stan Kroenke spent on the spectacular SoFi Stadium complex.

But they won’t do this on the cheap, either. They’ve seen what happens when the Soldier Field renovation comes up incomplete and they want to be a part of the NFL’s trend to create state-of-the-art stadium complexes.

The mayor of Arlington Heights has indicated they would be willing to provide some financial assistance but this looks like a mostly privately funded project. Unlike the time they managed to get citizens in Olney and Vandalia to help pay for the Chicago White Sox new ballpark in 1991, this won’t be a publicly funded enterprise.

As a long-time Bears fan, I’ll all for it. Chicagoland is a vast footprint so moving north to Arlington Heights is no big deal. If nothing else, it makes more sense for the Bears because of its proximity to the team’s headquarters and training facility in Lake Forest.

Yes, there are many infrastructure issues to confront, including traffic patterns in and out of the area. But those will be worked out in due time.

The Arlington Heights Bears? No. They’ll still be the Chicago Bears, playing in the suburbs, thriving indoors, giving their fans an experience they’ve only been able to dream about on television.

I hope Virginia’s around to see the doors open.

Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0