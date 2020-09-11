TUPPER: Ready for some football, even with the changes

It was mid-morning on Thursday when I got a twitch in my tummy.
Not the kind that says it’s past due for an Egg McMuffin.
No, this was a feeling of anticipation, of impending excitement.
I hadn’t felt that twinge in six months and not since a very good, fun-to-watch Illini basketball team was getting ready to line up against Iowa. Remember how that team made you count down the hours until tipoff?
Then, boom! An invisible virus slammed the brakes on team sports everywhere, stealing the thrill of the Big Ten Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and, eventually, our high school and Big Ten football seasons.
Yes, the NBA got going at Disney World. The NHL was able to play in two Canadian cities. Golf and NASCAR found its way. Major League Baseball fought past a few outbreaks of the virus and looks like it might beat the odds to reach its post-season.
And on the first Saturday in September, the Kentucky Derby happened in front of vacant grandstands.
What’s been missing, though, is football.
A few obscure college games were played the past two weeks but this is the weekend many of us have been waiting for: The return of the National Football League.
On Thursday, the NFL made its season debut. And on Sunday, we get a full platter of games.
Everyone has a favorite sport and if it gets your juices flowing, go for it. For me, it’s football.
What the NFL has had in its favor is the ability to watch these other sports feel their way. They’ve seen the NBA bubble, Major League Baseball’s response to virus outbreaks and how colleges have struggled with the decision to play or postpone play.
What the NFL has somehow done is plot a course steered by an unflinching determination to conduct business as usual. Never has the league suggested its season was in doubt. It may have done away with pre-season games and it may have instituted strict health and safety protocols, but its stance on the virus made it seem as though the NFL shield was always stronger than the will of some virus.
Circumstances are different for high schools and on college campuses and I’m not judging their decisions to play or not play. But one can’t help but root for the NFL and its willingness to stand tall and charge on, disease be damned.
Sure, it’s not quite business as usual. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid orchestrated his team’s victory Thursday from inside a wraparound face shield heavily fogged by his own breath. Someone get that poor guy windshield wipers.
On the sideline, some players wore masks. Others did not. Similar to the scene inside any Decatur gas station.
About 16,000 fans were allowed to watch inside Arrowhead Stadium but most NFL teams will open the season without fans. It will be positively bizarre to see the Packers play inside an empty Lambeau Field.
As we hope for a return to normalcy, I’m rooting for football. The Big Ten may soon announce a decision regarding a plan to get their season started. October would be a just fine. Illinois high schools seem less likely to get going, despite neighboring states lighting up their fields every Friday night.
Because the NFL season is just 16 games, every one of them seems important. And so it will feel this weekend.
That’s four months during which the NFL will have to fight off the virus while playing a game during which players wrestle each other to the ground, slobbering and hollering and breathing on each other all the while.
It’s still a mystery to me that football can work without catastrophe.
I understand that in the real world all is not well. Somehow, though, the mere presence of football makes that world feel a little more normal.
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review.
