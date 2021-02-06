Watch now: Decatur fans of Buccaneers, Chiefs ready for Super Bowl

Jason Melton was 4 years old when he heard some commotion coming from the room his dad and Uncle Wally were in watching TV.
Melton walked in and focused on the screen as a football player in a bright orange uniform jumped on the back of a St. Louis Cardinals football player.
The year was 1977, and Melton was hooked. He declared himself a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. He had no idea what he was in for.
“I’ve been through the dark days — the old uniforms, bad draft picks and all the silly stuff,” said the now-47-year-old Melton, one of the few Tampa Bay Bucs fans in Decatur. “There’s not many of us in town, but a few hopped on when Tom Brady joined.”
While the Buccaneers have been synonymous with losing over the years, this year they are making their second Super Bowl appearance. They'll play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Still, that 2003 title seems like a long time ago to Melton, who was thrilled when Brady joined the team in the offseason — bandwagon fans and all.
“I was ecstatic,” Melton said. “I kept saying, ‘We just need a solid quarterback who doesn’t turn the ball over.’ The defense was good, the offense had two Pro Bowl receivers, they just needed the right man at the wheel.
“When they got Brady, I said, ‘Now we have a quarterback’. Maybe his skills have declined, but the guy can still play. Everyone thought it was a pipe dream, but he did it. We’ve never had a guy like that before.”
But way before it was about Tom Brady or the defense, it was about that creamsicle orange, the swashbuckling pirate and the action of NFL football through the eyes of a 4-year-old.
“I didn’t understand the rules, but when I saw those colors and the pirate, and seeing the Tampa Bay player — I think it was Dewey Selmon — hop on Mel Gray’s back and ride him out of bounds piggy back, I thought, hey, this is pretty neat. It was the coolest thing I’d ever seen,” Melton said. “I immediately announced that was the team I liked, but my dad and uncle were rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals, who Tampa was playing.
“My dad said, ‘You can’t root for them,’ but I told him, ‘Yes I can.’ My Uncle Wally was mad. He said, ‘You were born in St. Louis. You’re a Cardinals fan,'” Melton said. “Then, growing up around here where everyone loves the Bears, I caught a lot of grief from Bears fans. But I just always loved the Bucs,"
Chiefs fan — deal with it
Lori Nelson Donley didn’t grow up as a Kansas City Chiefs fan, but her ex-husband — former Herald & Review reporter Arvin Donley — was from Kansas City and got her into the Chiefs. That was the mid-90s, and she’s been hooked ever since.
“It was after I went to Arrowhead — going to Arrowhead was amazing,” Donley said. “His friend had season tickets and we had really good seats, about 19 rows up right outside where the Chiefs came out. It was so exciting. When the defense is out there it gets really, really loud, and you scream and lose your voice by the end of the game. There are so many people and it is tons of fun.”
Donley said she’s been to about six games through the years, and loved the team so much she named the 1½-year-old golden retriever mix she recently adopted “Chief." A human resources manager at Tate & Lyle, Donley has been working from home, but decorated her office with Chiefs curtains and photos of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
“I’m sure the people at work are getting pretty sick of me but I don't really care,” she said. “I work with a bunch of guys and they can just take it. There are two other Chiefs fans here as we have engineers from other states that work (at Tate & Lyle) so there are a couple other Chiefs fans, too.”
Family affair
Both Melton and Donley plan on having toned-down gatherings this year, even with their favorite teams in the Super Bowl.
Donley, who said she is sick of seeing Tom Brady win Super Bowls, has typically had huge Super Bowl parties with lots of friends. Last year, when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl, Donley went outside with her daughter and son-in-law and yelled in celebration.
“It was amazing. I took the next day off,” Donley said. “I recorded the game and I've since watched the fourth quarter at least 25 times over again."
Though this year will be toned down because of COVID-19, Donley still plans to make the day special.
“It’s just going to be my two daughters and my son-in-law and my dog Chief. We have a Pinterest page we share with Chiefs food ideas and we'll make a day of it,” Donley said. “We’ll have red, yellow and white puppy chow mix.”
It’s been a difficult year for Melton’s family — he lost both his dad and Uncle Wally to cancer — so it was important to him this year to watch the game with close family.
“I’ve been invited to some other things, but we’re going to enjoy this one as a family — we’re still healing,” Melton said. “We’ll have pizza, spaghetti, sub sandwiches … we can’t have a lot of people because of the virus, so we’ll keep it simple.”