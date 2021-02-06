Watch now: Decatur fans of Buccaneers, Chiefs ready for Super Bowl

Chiefs fan — deal with it

Lori Nelson Donley didn’t grow up as a Kansas City Chiefs fan, but her ex-husband — former Herald & Review reporter Arvin Donley — was from Kansas City and got her into the Chiefs. That was the mid-90s, and she’s been hooked ever since.

“It was after I went to Arrowhead — going to Arrowhead was amazing,” Donley said. “His friend had season tickets and we had really good seats, about 19 rows up right outside where the Chiefs came out. It was so exciting. When the defense is out there it gets really, really loud, and you scream and lose your voice by the end of the game. There are so many people and it is tons of fun.”

Donley said she’s been to about six games through the years, and loved the team so much she named the 1½-year-old golden retriever mix she recently adopted “Chief." A human resources manager at Tate & Lyle, Donley has been working from home, but decorated her office with Chiefs curtains and photos of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

“I’m sure the people at work are getting pretty sick of me but I don't really care,” she said. “I work with a bunch of guys and they can just take it. There are two other Chiefs fans here as we have engineers from other states that work (at Tate & Lyle) so there are a couple other Chiefs fans, too.”