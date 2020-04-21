What are the Chicago Bears and Ryan Pace looking for in the NFL draft?

Bears general manager Ryan Pace met with members of the media via a Skype conference call Tuesday morning for his annual pre-draft question-and-answer session. The NFL Draft begins Thursday night. The Bears currently own seven picks for the weekend, including a pair of second-round selections at Nos. 43 and 50.
Here are the highlights of what Pace had to say regarding the unconventional preparation process for this year’s draft, a few notable recent roster moves and more.
On last week’s decision to release tight end Trey Burton …
I think as we took a full evaluation of our roster after free agency and factored everything in, that was the best decision for us. We wish him nothing but the best of luck. He had a good first year for us, but unfortunately for him and for us, the injuries kind of added up. We just felt at this time that was the best course of action for our team.
On how he has taken extra steps to maintain communication for the draft with the work-at-home setup for the Bears’ front office and coaching staff …
I would say it was a steady build over the last month as we added technology to all of our homes. About a week ago, we had our IT (department) come in and really set up our house, so I’ll probably have seven different monitors here that we’re all working off of. And it’s been really seamless. It’s been better and quicker and easier than I expected. We had the mock draft yesterday with the whole league and it went really smooth from our end and just the communication with our scouts and coaches this whole time has been really good. I think in a lot of ways we’ve learned a lot from this, just in some of the different ways we can operate going forward, just to make things more efficient. That part actually has been really good.
On whether the uncertainty of the offseason and not knowing the next time players will be allowed to return to Halas Hall to practice together might alter the Bears’ approach to the draft and the types of players they target …
I look at it this way. Football intelligence is always an emphasis for us. I think maybe we’re even more mindful of that this year -- just having guys with a high football IQ. I also think we have good coaches. That’s when we lean on them too to develop these guys under unique circumstances. We had position meetings going on yesterday all over Zoom or Skype or what have you. I think when you have intelligent football players with high football IQ and good coaches who can develop them, you find a way to make it work. I think the good teams right now deal with the circumstances. They adapt to the circumstances and if you do it better than the other teams that’s a competitive advantage for us. I think that’s what our guys are doing. I’m proud of the way our coaches and our players have adapted. … Football intelligence and IQ is always important for us and it may be even more important this year.
On whether he would have preferred the draft to be pushed back …
That was so long ago when we were going over those scenarios. I think once we understood that this is what it is, (we adjusted). The NFL, I think they have two things in mind. It’s the safety and the health of everyone. And then it’s the competitive balance amongst all the teams. Once the decision was made that the draft is staying where it is, you just quickly flip your mindset. OK, here are the rules, we’re all under the same conditions, let’s make sure we’re one of the best teams at it. For me, the focus has just been, “Hey, this is the draft and let’s go.” We feel very prepared. We’re excited to get this weekend going.
On the possibility of drafting a quarterback this weekend …
We’re always going to take the best player available. If a quarterback is there and he was the highest guy on our board in a strong way, we would consider that. I think we’d consider every position. Let’s face it, the draft is risky enough. When you deviate from taking the best player, I think you just increase your risk.
On the most unique aspects of his at-home draft set-up …
It’s just being around your family. Right now, (my daughter) Cardyn is doing her at-home school work one room over, so you can hear that. The other day, I’ve got this amazing setup with all these screens, and (my wife) Stephanie’s vacuuming and hits the cord and every screen goes black. So you’re dealing with the at-home conditions. But they’ve been awesome. And part of it has been really, really good because I can’t remember the last time for a month straight that we’ve sat down together and had dinner together every night. That’s rare probably for a lot of us. So that part’s been pretty neat.
On how the Bears will monitor Night 1 of the draft as they sit as spectators without a first-round pick …
We’re always mindful of how many players are going off at certain positions to predict who could be there when we get to our picks. We have averages over the last 10 years, typically this many people go before pick 43 or before pick 50 at each position. We have some of those analytics in place to predict things. That’s one thing you’re watching. “OK, this position is going off the board a little more heavily than maybe we expected or whatnot.” That’s all part of it. And just what trends are taking place in the draft.
On the recent signing of kicker Ramiz Ahmed …
We knew we wanted to add competition. Competition is good for everyone and I think, you know, (special teams coordinator Chris) Tabor and his guys do a good job of going to a lot of these kicking camps. I think this one was maybe (Gary) Zauner’s kicking camp and just gathering information on these kickers and how they’re doing. We liked him coming out of college and we feel like he’s gotten better like a lot of these young kickers do. But the evaluation really took place with Tabor at the kicking camp and kind of where he is right now. … Look, we love Eddy (Pineiro) and we think his future is very bright. But we think competition is good for everyone. Don’t expect the number of kickers we had in here last year. But I think those two competing against each other is a really good thing.
PHOTOS: Chicago Bears 2019 season
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Bears Packers Football
Cowboys Bears Football
MARKING A MILESTONE
Cowboys Bears Football
Cowboys Bears Football
Cowboys Bears Football
Bears Lions Football
Giants Bears Football
Giants Bears Football
Giants Bears Football
Giants Bears Football
Bears Rams Football
Bears Rams Football
APTOPIX Bears Colts Football
Bears Rams Football
Bears Rams Football
Bears Rams Football
Bears Rams Football
Lions Bears Football
Lions Bears Football
Looking back at the Decatur roots of the Chicago Bears 🏈
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!