Wiederer: The Bears’ decision on Mitch Trubisky’s 5th-year option — at $24.8 million — should be an easy one

In each case, Pace dodged the questions as if they were sneeze-filled handshakes.

Ryan, have you come to a conclusion on Mitch’s fifth-year option?

Dec. 31: “We’re not at that point right now, and when we are, we’ll let you guys know.”

Feb. 25: “Everything’s internal as we think through that process and this whole thing comes together. We’ll make that decision in May.”

April 3: “That’s something we’re not going to comment on right now. We’ve got until May to make that comment. We’ll talk about it as we get closer to that date.”

April 21: “Right now our focus is all on the draft. We know we have until May 4 on that, and we’ll cross that bridge once we get through this weekend.”

April 25: “We’re just coming off the draft right now. We’re just decompressing on this final day. We know we have until May 4. There are no updates in that area.”

The sidestep strategy has been somewhat confusing, with Pace proving as elusive as any of his seven draft picks. But, really, why keep asking the question? Why is an official declaration necessary?

Instead, grab a crayon and connect the dots. It’s a play-at-home game.