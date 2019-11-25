For Bears, there's work to do after sloppy win over Giants

LAKE FOREST — Nothing pretty about it, but a win nonetheless. Naturally, that's what mattered most to the Chicago Bears.

The defending NFC North champions have work to do after a less-than-inspiring 19-14 victory over the struggling New York Giants on Sunday.

The Bears (5-6) made too many mistakes. They struggled early again on offense. They averaged just 2.5 yards per run. They scored just one touchdown in four trips to the red zone, and they failed to get 20 points against a team giving up 28 per game.

Despite all that, they bounced back from a loss to the Rams in Los Angeles and won for the second time in three games. Up next is a Thanksgiving matchup at Detroit.

"We are just taking it week to week, win by win," defensive tackle Nick Williams said. "We just need to start stacking the wins. We are playing with all the confidence in the world. We know we can come back and get some wins."

WHAT'S WORKING: The defense. The Bears continue to rank among the stingiest teams in the NFL, particularly when it comes to opponents' scoring. They're giving up just 17.1 points per game and have held opponents under 20 in eight of 11 games, including four of the past five.