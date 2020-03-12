For just the 3rd time in the Super Bowl era, the Bears own only 2 picks in the first 139 selections of the NFL draft

The Bears have some depth in the NFL draft this year with a total of eight picks, the second-most in Ryan Pace’s tenure as general manager. But Pace and the Bears front office face a unique challenge on April 23-25 with six of their selections falling on Day 3 of the draft.

For only the second time since 1978, the Bears own only two picks in the top 139 selections of the draft. A total of 256 players will join an NFL team . By virtue of the 2018 Khalil Mack deal and a trade up last year to draft running back David Montgomery, the Bears are without their first-, third- and fourth-round picks. They were awarded a fourth-round compensatory draft pick on Tuesday, which is No. 140 overall.

That creates a challenge for Pace, who will likely still have roster holes to fill after the first and second waves of free agency.

The team’s two picks on Day 2 are both in the second round -- Nos. 43 and 50 overall. After that, the Bears will not be back on the clock until the end of Round 4 with the compensatory pick, which was gained primarily because of the loss of safety Adrian Amos in free agency last year.