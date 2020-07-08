Former Chicago Bears wide receiver and tight end Earl Thomas dies at 71

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver and tight end Earl Thomas died Saturday in Houston after an illness, the team announced Wednesday. He was 71.

The Bears drafted Thomas in the sixth round out of Houston in 1971, and he played three of his six NFL seasons in Chicago. He had 106 career catches for 1,651 yards and 14 touchdowns. That included 47 catches for 748 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bears.

He also played two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and one with the Houston Oilers.

Thomas, from Greenville, Texas, was one of three brothers who played in the NFL. Jimmy, a running back and wide receiver, played five seasons for the 49ers. Mike, a running back, played six seasons with the Redskins and Chargers. Both brothers preceded Thomas in death.

The Herald-Banner in Greenville reported Thomas became a businessman in the petroleum industry and a youth track and field coach in Houston after his NFL retirement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0