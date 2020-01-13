Former MacArthur star Michael Phillips leads latest Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hodges made state for Eisenhower track in 1990 in the triple jump, but broke through in 1991 to become the Panthers' first state track champion by winning the high jump, then came back in 1992 and repeated. As a senior, Hodges fought a sore heel and barely made finals, but had his best jump of the season in his final attempt and took third, earning H&R Macon County Boys Track Athlete of the Year.

Smith was an all-state selection as a senior and gained over 2,100 yards in his career, averaging more than seven yards per carry. As a junior, he delivered the game-winning touchdown in the Runnin' Reds' win against undefeated MacArthur and earned H&R All-City. In his senior year, he led the area in scoring with 124 points and was also a hard-hitting linebacker. After high school, Smith, who also competed in basketball and swimming in high school, went on to play running back at Wichita State, then later Parsons College in Iowa.