Former Windsor athletics director Silas Pogue named Shelbyville athletic director and dean of students

"There are great people here," said Pogue of Shelbyville. "There were also at Windsor/Stew-Stras and I still think the world of those people. I also have a lot of respect for Dan Sheehan (former Argenta-Oreana athletic director now at Monticello).

"It has been great to have known (Eric) Van Hoveln (superintendent at Windsor and former principal) and Sheehan along with Kyle Ladd (Shelbyville principal), Schuricht and Russ Tomblin (Shelbyville Middle School principal). I have been very lucky."

Pogue said he feels that having all of the coaching experiences helps.

"Having experience in different sports and being at the varsity level gives me an idea of what to expect or what I have to deal with and what expectations to expect from the student-athletes."

Pogue said he felt the WSS sports co-op is a success.

"I shared athletic director duties with Stewardson-Strasburg's athletic director Shane Smith and I thought the co-op worked out well," said Pogue. "I have a high amount of respect for Erik Van Hoveln.