Former Windsor athletics director Silas Pogue named Shelbyville athletic director and dean of students

SHELBYVILLE — Silas Pogue spent last year teaching sixth grade world history for three hours in the afternoon and high school social studies last year at Shelbyville.
In that time, he showed the traits that made him the perfect candidate to be Shelbyville's athletic director/dean of students for both the high school and junior high, which he was recently named.
From 2015-16 through 2017-2018, Pogue was the athletic director at Windsor.
"I thought if an athletic director position were ever to arise again and it was close to home I would definitely want to try," said Pogue when asked if he wanted to be an athletic director after Windsor.
Shelbyville superintendent Shane Schuricht said Pogue impressed the administration and staff last year.
"We thought he did a good job interacting with the kids and he is a past athletic director and did an excellent job with the parents and coaching," Schuricht said of Pogue, who also coached middle school basketball last year. That makes him a good fit for us."
Pogue was one of about 10 candidates, of which four were interviewed.
"I was pleasantly surprised at the number of qualified candidates we had," said Schuricht. "We had current and past administrators (of different schools) apply. In the past, maybe 10 years ago, we had a shortage of applications. We were very fortunate to have the depth of candidates and all four interviews were very good. That speaks well for Silas Pogue."
Pogue is a 2003 graduate of Stronghurst Southern (now West Central) and a 2009 Western Illinois grad after graduating in 2005 from Carl Sandburg Junior College in Galesburg.
Pogue replaces Tony Pullen, who was at Shelbyville for the past 20 years in some capacity, including 12 as the athletic director and assistant principal for the middle school and high school. Pullen is now the assistant principal at Effingham, his alma mater.
"Tony did a great job and I think everyone would agree," said Pogue. "He was one of the great ones in the area. It will be challenging that is for sure."
Pogue has plenty of coaching in his background, including coaching the seventh grade and being an assistant coach for the eighth grade under Roger Jones at Moulton Middle School in Shelbyville. The eighth grade team won a Class 3A title last year. He was an assistant high school baseball coach for four years at Bushnell-Prairie City and two years of being an assistant in basketball (under former Tri-County coach Charlie Carver) and baseball at West Central, where he was also a volunteer assistant football coach under Will Bavery, an Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member. He has also coached the Argenta-Oreana boys' junior varsity team as well as the eighth grade team.
He also coached basketball at Windsor from 2012-13 through 2014-15 and was an assistant baseball coach under Mike Taylor (now athletic director at Neoga) in 2014 and 2015 before taking over for Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's inaugural co-op year in 2016. He coached the Hatchets through 2018. He was the junior varsity baseball coach last year under Sam Mehl.
"There are great people here," said Pogue of Shelbyville. "There were also at Windsor/Stew-Stras and I still think the world of those people. I also have a lot of respect for Dan Sheehan (former Argenta-Oreana athletic director now at Monticello).
"It has been great to have known (Eric) Van Hoveln (superintendent at Windsor and former principal) and Sheehan along with Kyle Ladd (Shelbyville principal), Schuricht and Russ Tomblin (Shelbyville Middle School principal). I have been very lucky."
Pogue said he feels that having all of the coaching experiences helps.
"Having experience in different sports and being at the varsity level gives me an idea of what to expect or what I have to deal with and what expectations to expect from the student-athletes."
Pogue said he felt the WSS sports co-op is a success.
"I shared athletic director duties with Stewardson-Strasburg's athletic director Shane Smith and I thought the co-op worked out well," said Pogue. "I have a high amount of respect for Erik Van Hoveln.
"The biggest thing is the different size of the schools (Windsor and Shelbyville) and the amount of extra-curriculars one has compared to the other," said Pogue. "It helped that I was in a similar role before and worked with good administration as I will here at Shelbyville. They both have good administrations that are willing to help and they both have a good staff that is willing to help and be flexible."
Pogue, 35, doesn't have far to go to work as the family lives across the street from the school.
Pogue is married to Sarah (Daugherty) Pogue, a Pana grad who teaches sixth grade English at Shelbyville. The couple has two boys, Mack, 6, and Owen, 4.
"I am looking forward to maintaining the success that the student-athletes have had with the coaching staffs in different sports and enhancing them," said Pogue.
