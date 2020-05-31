Frederickson: History will remember which team you picked

I think of the men and women who taught me.
I think of Iishmel, a childhood football teammate turned dear friend. We have shared meals at one another’s homes, danced at one another’s weddings, celebrated the birth of his beautiful baby girl. We talk about how we can live in two different worlds — mine white, his black — in an instant, and what can be done to bridge the gap.
I think of Xavier, my match in the Big Brothers program. We used to shoot baskets and make pizzas and race to see who could put our seat belt on first. But his family decided to move back to Mississippi because his mom feared St. Louis might not be a safe place to raise a young black man. He told me that news when he was in the fourth grade. What were you thinking about when you were in the fourth grade?
I think of Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, and the weight he carries always. He has a 95 percent greater chance of being pulled over than a white coach on his way to the same game, a recent report from the attorney general’s office found. If the white coach gets a technical foul that night, it’s a sign of his energy. If Martin does, it’s a sign of not being able to control his emotions.
I think of late Post-Dispatch sports columnist Bryan Burwell, who wrote without fear always, especially when he wrote about race — no matter how many bone-chilling emails and vile voicemails arrived.
I think of Bryana French, an assistant professor of black studies at Mizzou, She turned her Strickland Hall classroom into a community that allowed black students to share stories of horrific treatment, which I wrongly had assumed didn’t happen anymore. I am grateful for the lessons I learned during that semester years ago. Dr. French now teaches in Minnesota.
That’s where George Floyd died after pleading for help, pleading for his mother, pleading for air while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his left knee on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck as nonchalantly as a big-game hunter poses for pictures with his prize.
I cannot share stories about encountering staggering examples of hate from complete strangers. I don’t fear for my life when police lights flash behind me. I have done things worse than allegedly attempt to use a fake 20-dollar bill, but never with the fear I could be dead before the legal system decided if I broke a law.
I don’t know what it’s like. And if you are not black in America, neither do you.
But you do not have to live these experiences to realize no one should have to live these experiences. You do not have to have all of the answers to join the search for them. You do need to choose. Ignore or explain away what is obvious and unacceptable, or find ways to move our nation forward.
Like an unstoppable weed through the cracks of our divided country, America’s systemic racism has pushed its way through the coronavirus pandemic and economic disaster to bloom again. Demonstrations continue nationwide after Floyd’s death became just the latest chapter in our long history of incidents involving unarmed blacks and police officers resulting in black deaths. Coaches and athletes are speaking out, searching for the right combination of words to inspire a more unified future.
Don’t critique their statements. Listen to them. Really listen.
“Here’s the thing,” Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler posted to Instagram. “I know it’s hard to fully grasp why black people are outraged. It’s hard to grasp unless you’ve seen people hold their purses tighter when you walk by, when you have people refer to you as ‘not black’ when you’re not ‘ghetto’. When your parents have to give you a talk when you’re just a kid. ‘You can’t act like your white friends. You’ll get killed. They won’t.’
“This is a generational discussion EVERY black family has. It terrifies you as a kid, and as an adult. You don’t understand why we know, those officers didn’t flinch at murdering that man, because he is black. The race card. We hold it. You tell us ‘it’s not about race’ if we ever hold you to it.”
Listen to Caleb Wainwright’s mom and dad. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his wife, Jenny, are the proud parents of an adopted son who is black.
“How could this precious little boy be judged for the color of his beautiful, perfect skin?” Jenny Wainwright posted to Instagram. “I hate that the innocence and joy will be stolen from him when he learns of the prejudices men of color deal with. I can’t imagine how that will hurt! How scary will it feel! I want to keep him like this, knowing nothing but unconditional love! But more importantly I want things to change, to be better for him and his generation than they are right now!”
Listen to Bradley Beal. The St. Louis native and Washington Wizards basketball star tweets from the same city as the president of the United States. Both have expressed disappointment with the looting and the property damage caused during some of the demonstrations. But while the president quotes old segregationists, promising shooting for looting, Beal is brainstorming a better plan.
“I’m figuring out ways to hold panels with DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland Virginia) Police so we can figure out how we can police our neighborhoods better,” Beal posted to Twitter. “How we can help them help us, because something need to happen!”
Do you see the difference?
Past or future.
Think of the men and women who taught you. Find your words. Silence is an option, but don’t pretend it’s not a choice.
