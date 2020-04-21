From his dining room table — vacuum off, please — Ryan Pace must make the most of the Bears’ limited draft picks

Pace can’t afford any at-home accidents or technical glitches. Most of all, he and his staff may have to be darn near perfect in surfing the selection process to maximize a draft the Bears enter with only seven picks -- five coming after No. 160. As it stands, the Bears are scheduled to be spectators for Rounds 1, 3 and 4. That’s a lengthy timeout each day.

Adding to the pressure, the pre-draft process this spring has been, well, different. Bears scouts, coaches and chief talent evaluators haven’t been making the rounds to pro days across the country. They haven’t been hosting prospects at Halas Hall. They’ve been streamlining their reports and reviews of players in a much different manner.

On top of that, the structure of organized team activities and minicamp and possibly training camp also will be unconventional in the months ahead. So might that change the Bears’ approach to the draft? Will it make them lean toward the so-called “safer” picks while having second thoughts about prospects with medical questions or character concerns or those with a longer development timeline?

“I look at it this way,” Pace explained. “Football intelligence is always an emphasis for us. Maybe we’re even more mindful of that this year -- just (seeking) guys with a high football IQ.