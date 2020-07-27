From room service to bringing their own sheets, the Cubs’ 1st road trip to Cincinnati brings a new layer of challenges with COVID-19 protocols

Ross anticipated being in “wait-and-see” mode once the Cubs traveling party arrives at the park.

The Cubs might apply some of the methods the Minnesota Twins used during their visit to Wrigley for an exhibition game Wednesday, such as more players sitting in the stands during batting practice.

“Guys will find their own little space,” Ross said. “It kind of pushes you toward having some alone time. There’s a lot of that. You talk to the guys, get your work in, but then you’ll get your space and probably call your family, flip through your phone. It’s no different than what guys do in the locker room in downtime.”

Ross stressed the importance of downtime, from watching video of the opposing pitcher to calling family and checking social media.

“Whatever frees up your mind and gives you that mental break before you get ready to compete is all important,” he said.

Mills, who will start Tuesday night, said there is little talk about the coronavirus and protocols once the players step on the field.