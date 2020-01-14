Going to the Cubs Convention? Here’s what to see and what to avoid — and how to get autographs

This year, the Cubs Convention is shaping up to be as much about what isn’t happening as what is.
The Cubs have made no significant players moves, apparently stymied by the pending Kris Bryant service-time grievance decision.
Tom Ricketts is likely to make an appearance at the convention, but it’s unclear if he and his siblings who own the team will appear on any of the weekend’s panels, as they have done in previous years.
And for the first time in five years, the convention follows a non-playoff season and precedes a season with lower expectations, as the rest of the National League Central improves.
New manager David Ross will generate energy as he gets his runway moment. And the Cubs are expected to announce details about their new TV channel, which debuts in February.
Maybe the Cubs have a few tricks up their sleeves.
The convention returns to the Sheraton Grand, 301 E. North Water St. Chicago, for the eighth year, Friday-Sunday.
With crowds and fans eager to get the best seats at panels and long lines for autographs as well as conflicting panels, you’ll need a guide to help you navigate. And we’re here to serve.
Are tickets available?
Yes. Thus far, you can still buy tickets for this year’s convention. There are no daily tickets, only three-day passes for $125 plus $4.75 in taxes and a $4 handling fee.
Secondary-market three-day passes also are available at, for instance, StubHub for $93.33; but with fees, the full price is $124.25.
How do you get autographs?
There are three ways. First, when you register, you’ll get an autograph voucher envelope. Inside will be one of two things: A note saying you didn’t win an autograph. Or a note saying you did, with a day, time and location to get that autograph. Typically, the players included in this lottery are the bigger names.
Another option is to go to the autograph area downstairs and wait in line. These tend to be former players and coaches, but there also can be some surprises.
Also on Friday, after the opening ceremony, the Cubs say former players and “future stars" will have surprise signings.
Note: Players and coaches will sign only one item per person.
Do the players show up?
They sure do. As of Monday, 36 current players are confirmed, including almost all of the big names: Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant (assuming he hasn’t been traded), Yu Darvish, Kyle Schwarber, Willson Contreras. Notably absent from the list is Jon Lester.
The full coaching staff also is usually there.
What’s more, nearly 40 former players will make appearances, including Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg, Andre Dawson, Billy Williams and Fergie Jenkins. Also of note: Carlos Zambrano, Bill Madlock and Jody Davis.
What are the best panels/events?
Good question. The team has not yet released the full schedule of events and panels.
But we do know that on Saturday there will be a “baseball operations update,” “business operations update” and a panel featuring Ross and his coaching staff. Those could all be fascinating.
Also Saturday there will be a “welcome back” panel starring former Cubs Darwin Barney, Reed Johnson, Miguel Montero, Geovany Soto and Travis Wood. Cubs radio analyst Ron Coomer will host that.
One our favorite events is the “kids-only press conference” hosted by Anthony Rizzo. But the stars are kids. Last year, for instance, there was 9-year-old Parker Murry of Shabbona, Ill.
“I was the next kid last year when you had to stop, so I’ve been standing here for a year,” Parker said, drawing roars of laughter. “I have to go to the bathroom really bad, and here’s my question: My brother’s a big Cardinals fan and he’s in St. Louis right now. So I’m wondering, what can I do to get him and my mom over to the good side?”
Javier Baez replied: “Get a Kris Bryant jersey, get it signed and send it to him.”
Will the Ricketts family be on a panel this year?
Another good question. The Cubs have not yet released the full convention schedule. But a Ricketts family panel, held each year of their ownership until last year, was not mentioned in the latest press release.
“We had the lowest-rated panel last year, so the guys cut us,” Tom Ricketts said last year explaining why they decided against it. “It’s true. People would rather watch the mascot play bingo than listen to the owners speak.
“It got kind of dull over the years because the questions were the same. If people want us to come back next year, fill out the forms and we’ll be happy to do it next year.”
Our guess that a Ricketts family panel that addresses everything from payroll to ballpark renovations to Marquee would be anything but dull.
What about Marquee news?
The Cubs are expected to announce more details about their new network, in particular some of the on-air talent as well as some news about programming.
Marquee Sports Network, the TV channel they’re launching with Sinclair Broadcast Group, will have exclusive rights to all the games the team controls.
Marquee has not announced a launch date, but it will carry the complete schedule of Cubs spring training games. The first is set for Feb. 22 versus the Athletics at 2:05 p.m., if you want to put it in your calendar.
Is there anything to avoid?
Yes. Don’t wait with the mob of people who gather early to get into the opening ceremony. They start congregating outside long before the doors open at 6 p.m. The room is huge and there’s usually plenty of room. Also, there are videoboards inside the ballroom that show the festivities, up close.
Where can I park?
Parking at the Sheraton is pricey: $73 per day for valet and $63 for self-park, both including in-and-out privileges. Try SpotHero for nearby alternatives, which can range from $25 to $50 per day. The Grant Park and Millennium Park garages are cheaper, and roughly a five-block walk.
What about public transportation?
We are big believers in not driving downtown and paying for parking. The Red, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange, Purple and Blue lines all have stops within walking distance. Several CTA buses stop nearby. And you can either walk or take an Uber or Lyft from Union Station or Ogilvie.
How many years have the Cubs been doing this?
The Cubs were the first pro sports team to host a fan convention, pioneering the business of offseason attention-grabbing in 1986.
“The reason for the creation of the Cubs Convention was to extend the Cubs name and brand to the fans for the entire 12 months of the year, not (just) the baseball season,” former Cubs executive and current Blackhawks President John McDonough told Chicagocubsonline.com in 2006. “The original idea was to break down the barriers and to make it interactive between the fans and the team by inviting old and current Cubs to the convention. ... We also knew that the players enjoy coming to it. It had a very collegiate atmosphere."
What is the Saturday Loews experience?
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the nearby Loews Chicago Hotel, the Cubs will be taping new videos for the team’s YouTube channel as well for Marquee. Among the shows will be “Bae vs. Ballplayer,” similar to the “Newlywed Game,” where a player and his wife or girlfriend competes against a teammate to determine who knows the player best.
Tickets to this are sold out.
What about food?
Inside the hotel for the convention, there’s ballpark food: hot dogs, pizza, beer.
Also in the hotel, there are three restaurants: Chicago Burger Company and LB Bistro and the pricey Shula’s Steak House.
But there are a few decent places within walking distance, and if the weather isn’t bad it’s nice to escape the convention crowds.
Across Columbus, there’s City Front Cafe, for quick cafeteria-style fare. Just north, two recommendations: Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company on McClurg Court and Niu Japanese Fusion Lounge on Illinois.