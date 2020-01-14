Going to the Cubs Convention? Here’s what to see and what to avoid — and how to get autographs

Are tickets available?

Yes. Thus far, you can still buy tickets for this year’s convention. There are no daily tickets, only three-day passes for $125 plus $4.75 in taxes and a $4 handling fee.

Secondary-market three-day passes also are available at, for instance, StubHub for $93.33; but with fees, the full price is $124.25.

How do you get autographs?

There are three ways. First, when you register, you’ll get an autograph voucher envelope. Inside will be one of two things: A note saying you didn’t win an autograph. Or a note saying you did, with a day, time and location to get that autograph. Typically, the players included in this lottery are the bigger names.

Another option is to go to the autograph area downstairs and wait in line. These tend to be former players and coaches, but there also can be some surprises.

Also on Friday, after the opening ceremony, the Cubs say former players and “future stars" will have surprise signings.

Note: Players and coaches will sign only one item per person.

Do the players show up?