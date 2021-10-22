Golden K service organization presenting check to elementary basketball program

DECATUR — A check presentation is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) to recognize the ongoing support of the Golden K service organization for the Elementary Basketball program in partnership with Decatur Public School District.

The Golden K contributes nearly $5,000 annually to help fund the program, held at the DISC. An estimated 200 sixth graders from Decatur Public Schools take part in the after-school program, representing 14 different schools that play in league games.

Funds from Golden K are used to provide court time on full-sized courts with spectator seating for each game, referees, scorekeepers, scoreboards, scorebooks, basketballs and more.

Elementary Basketball is a joint partnership between DPS and the Decatur Park District. The program begins in October, with students playing intramural basketball games within each respective school for a seven-week period. Teams practice twice a week and play league games weekly on Tuesday afternoons from late October through the middle of December at the DISC.

At the end of this season, teams play in "Championship Saturday" at the DISC on Dec. 4.

For more information on the Elementary Basketball program, call Albertina at the DISC at (217) 429-3472.

Recommended for you…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0