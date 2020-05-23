Benson: Tiger Woods taking MJ's spot for our Sunday viewing pleasure

There figures to be more ribbing and trash talking than last week's return to televised golf when Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson beat Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in another exhibition.

It was cool to see those PGA Tour guys carrying their own bags. Got a feeling you won't get Tiger and Phil doing that.

Woods is much like Jordan. They belong in a class of their own on the Sports Mount Rushmore. It used to be that way with Muhammad Ali, too. They demanded our attention every time they got on the stage because you were never quite sure if something spectacular would happen or it was the final time we would see their greatness.

We had all thought there was no "last dance" for Woods. His body was breaking down by numerous injuries, and his pursuit of Jack Nicklaus' major championship record of 18 was going to fall four short.

Like Jordan, Woods shouldn't have been counted out. After back surgery, he came back strong in 2018, holding the lead on the back nine of The Open Championship and nearly winning the PGA Championship in St. Louis.

Then came last spring. Woods stared down the opposition again and captured the Masters, his first major title in 11 years.