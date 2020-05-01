Central Illinois golfers not fretting about their scores, just happy to be back on course

"We were able to play at a pretty good pace, but it's not the same as a foursome," said O'Kraski. "It's a little more spread out now ... this is probably one of the better days we've had with the sun shining and getting to play a little golf."

Wargo couldn't get a tee time at his club, Bloomington Country Club, but was glad to join O'Kraski at Ironwood.

"People just want to get out," said Wargo, who played in March before the shutdown. "There's a rush whether you're at a private club or public course."

Paul Bond of Normal said he played golf recently in southern Illinois where some of the courses remained open despite the governor's executive order to close.

"People want to get out and enjoy the weather. There's a way to do it safely," he said after playing Ironwood's front nine. "I don't think there's anything wrong with what we're doing right now .... sooner or later, we have to get back to normal."