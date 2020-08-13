Decatur 2 Man Golf Tournament set for Aug. 22-23

Return to homepage ×
DECATUR — The Decatur Men's Golf Association's annual 2 Man Tournament will be held on Aug. 22-23 at Hickory Point and Red Tail Run golf courses.
The tournament, sponsored by Darryl Stock Insurance and The Wagon, in its 35th year. Tee times can be made by calling Hickory Point at (217) 421-7444. Deadline to sign up is 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.
The top eight teams in each flight will qualify for the 2 Man Match Play Championship on Sept 26-27.
Justin Conn
Sports Editor
Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
