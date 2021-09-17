Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DECATUR — The Decatur 2-Man Match Play Championship will be held Sept. 25-26 at Hickory Point Golf Course.
The event, sponsored by The Wagon and Darryl Stock Insurance, features 28 pairs, with the first match at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Winners of the morning matches will play again in the afternoon, then pick up again Sunday, Sept. 26, at noon, with the first flight going off first.
1968: Golfers who stray off the No. 11 fairway at Faries Park wind up like this. It's a better spot for a picnic, this foursome will testify. The young trees make a scenic picture, though. Faries is the newest public course. Another course - Hickory Point- opened in the spring of 1970.
1989: Eastern Illinois basketball coach Rick Samuels (right) chats with Decatur's Dick Dain, past president of the Panther Club and organizer of Tuesday's Eastern Illinois golf outing at Faries Golf Course. Despite windy, rainy and cold weather, the eighth annual event still drew a number of golfers.
1960: Faries Golf Course
1961: The pro shop at Faries Park Golf Course was lengthened recently by an addition which will be used for locker rooms and storage of golf carts next spring. The addition, on the right of the pro shop, is 30 by 60 feeet and was financed by the Park Board.
1961
1918
1916: A caddy waits for a golfer to tee off on the Nelson Park course.
1945
1968: A touch of spring in the air Sunday caused a traffic jam of sorts at the Nelson Park golf course.
1928
1938: The better to hit th elittle "pill," fairways must be mowed also.
Golf Foursome in Nelson Park.
1992: Record-high temperatures Monday made golfers turn out in droves at Nelson Golf Course. From left to right, Tom Hall, Harold Crow, Leon Funkhouser and Glen Hartman were some of the many golfers who had to wait in line to get on the green. Temperatures in Decatur Monday reached an unseasonably warm 64 degrees, matching a record set in 1931.
1989: Mild temperatures and sunny skies brought golfers out in droves at Decatur golf courses. Here, golf carts create a traffic jam as one golfer completes his shot while another one waits at Nelson Park Golf Course.
1989: With Nelson Park Golf Course a seasonal white rather than green, there are no drivers, chippers or putters to be seen. The frigid temperatures forecast for today can only stoke the fires burning in golfers' hearts for an early spring - and a return to the game they love most.
1987: The wind was a little strong, but otherwise the weather was unseasonably fine Tuesday for golfers and others. Former golf pro Fred Copeland took advantage by playing at Decatur's Nelson Park golf course.
1932
1916
1955: Golfers have a modern club house with adequate facilities at the first tee. The building is located on the site of a long abandoned brick yard. A pro shop and restaurant occupy part of the building. A community meeting room with other facilities complete the structure.
1933
1989: The best golfers start young, as this quintet knows. The boys - from left, Robbie Laegeler, 6, Andy Fischer, 7, Chris Weigel, 6, Justin Morrison, 7, and Jeff Houseman, 6, - also kept in mind the adage "drive for show, putt for dough" as they polished their putting on the practice green at Nelson Park Golf Course.
1960: Nelson Park Golf Course, pictured here, overlooks Lake Decatur.
