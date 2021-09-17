 Skip to main content
Decatur 2-Man Match Play Championship will be held Sept. 25-26

Golf has seen an increase in popularity since courses re-opened, where other parks services have struggled.

DECATUR — The Decatur 2-Man Match Play Championship will be held Sept. 25-26 at Hickory Point Golf Course.

The event, sponsored by The Wagon and Darryl Stock Insurance, features 28 pairs, with the first match at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Winners of the morning matches will play again in the afternoon, then pick up again Sunday, Sept. 26, at noon, with the first flight going off first.

